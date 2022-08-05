For my early ancestors making their way to western Kentucky, crossing the Appalachian Mountains surely seemed an insurmountable challenge. They mostly walked from North Carolina to cross through the Cumberland Gap into Kentucky. Along the way there was some passage across the rivers, likely terrifying for those who could not swim. 

From bears and bobcats to rattlesnakes, their frontier days were perilous. The pioneers were a resilient bunch, many of whom were rooted in their Christian faith. Their lives followed the rhythm of nature and their beliefs were taught to their children. These “ways” were developed long before my people came to Kentucky. 