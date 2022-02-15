If you don’t know me personally, you probably do not know that I had never been a journalist prior to Dec. 13. It has certainly been a wild ride. There was no way to know when I was hired the afternoon of Dec. 10, that I would be thrown headfirst into the field on day one as we began covering the worst natural disaster to ever hit our commonwealth.
On my third day, I had a White House-issued press pass to cover President Joe Biden’s arrival at Fort Campbell on Air Force One with my colleague, Hawkins Teague. None of the other journalists in the press pool had covered a presidential event, and most had been working in the field for years. There was one young woman who had been doing it for about a year; then there was me, on day three, covering the Commander in Chief right along with them.
I will acknowledge this is quite a jump for me professionally, but I have never been one to shy away from new things. I am a registered dietitian, and after teaching at Murray State for four years, I switched gears and started my own house painting company. (As a side note, I am really looking forward to drawing on my expertise in those areas with my contributions to our upcoming “Health and Fitness” and “Home Improvement” special sections.)
This career shift was a natural progression from my personal undertakings over the past two years. The truth is, I would not be here and doing this if it weren’t for COVID. Like so many parents, I stayed “Healthy at Home” with my school-aged children for months. I did not feel like I knew enough about what was going on locally to make smart choices to keep my family safe. I wanted more information, and I wanted some context for the numbers that were being reported daily. So, I started tracking the numbers.
As cases began to grow, I began noticing inconsistencies in the numbers being reported by different sources, and I wanted to know why. I contacted local entities – the health department, the hospital, the schools – and advocated on behalf of the community for them to share more information. I started a Facebook page, Calloway Covid-19 Count, to share my findings and disseminate local COVID information. That was my first taste of investigative journalism, and I liked it.
When the Ledger advertised an open reporter position in November, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to see if I really had what it takes to do this professionally. Two months later, I could not be more in love with my job. My colleagues have been wonderful, taking me under their wing(s) to teach me how to be a reporter. I’ve had to learn how to conduct an interview, how to transcribe it efficiently, how to pull the best quotes and put them together to tell the story. It might sound easy, but let me assure you it is not.
The biggest impediment to my success I have encountered thus far is not my writing abilities or photography skills – it is my horrible cellular service. I use my cell phone for just about everything. If I’m not conducting an interview over the phone, I am recording it with my phone. I take pictures with my phone and check emails when I’m not in the office. Without good cell service, yes, I have a hard time carrying on conversations, but I also have difficulty when it comes to performing tasks that require data, such as sending and receiving emails, when there is no wi-fi. Basically, to do my job effectively and efficiently without being bound to my desk, reliable cell service is a must.
This is what I do not understand. I have not had a landline since 2003. I have lived in the same house on 16th Street for over a decade and never had any problems making phone calls until about six months ago. Back then, I had to deal with the occasional dropped call. Since December, there are only two places at my house where I can actually carry on a conversation – next to the window in the northeast bedroom and in the middle of my driveway – and, heaven forbid, I move or breathe the wrong way because that could be enough to make it impossible to actually have a conversation.
When I get fired up about something, I can be like a dog with a bone (just ask the poor health department), and I am fired up about this whole cell phone thing. I know I am not the only one having this problem. With the exception of literally one person, everyone to whom I have mentioned this issue echoes the same sentiments.
I am on a mission to find out what has changed and why it has changed. I want answers, and I know many of you do, too. I recently spoke with a woman who told me about the difficulties she has had since December and shared that she received a write-up at work for not responding to a text in a timely manner – a text that she did not receive until two days after it was sent! This is more than just complaining about being inconvenienced; substandard cell service can be detrimental to people’s livelihoods.
Knowing these observations were purely anecdotal, I wanted to quantify general satisfaction with cell phone service among our readers; hence, we posted a short survey on the Ledger’s Facebook page, the results of which were reported last week. Clearly, the vast majority are not happy with their cell service. Interestingly, a representative from Verizon reached out to our publisher, Mike Davis, after we published our survey results. Unfortunately, they were not able to talk at the time and the representative has not called back; nonetheless, it gives me hope that, if we are squeaky enough, they might just retaliate by giving us better coverage.
I want to hear your stories. How has poor cell service impacted your life? Email me (jpaine@murrayledger.com) and tell me about your experience.
