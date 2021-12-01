Change is inevitable, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be prepared for it. Change occurs both naturally and otherwise, but often we’re either too stubborn to prepare for it or to accept it once it’s come. Humans are creatures of habit that wish to stick to their traditions and notions and condemn anything else. This is a realistic, natural response to that which is unknown, and we rarely take comfort in that which we do not know.
Rather than take a risk, we want the comfort found in familiarity. We seek comfort from life’s complexity and uncertainty by escaping into that which we can understand and compartmentalize, isolating the known from the unknown. This practice, in itself, is perfectly natural; we need bastions of comfort that allow us time for quiet reflection and comprehension of our experiences with the unknown. The trouble with such a practice, however, arises when that time for understanding the unknown is usurped by only engaging with the known. When brief acts of isolation evolve into isolationism and an unwillingness to engage with the unknown, we allow ourselves to become intellectual wastrels. By engaging only with that which we know, we atrophy our capability of comprehending the unknown and coping with it. If we cannot cope with the unknown, then we cannot hope to deal with change.
When I attended middle and high school, I behaved in this manner. I would never entertain the idea of confronting the unknown and learning from it. I was content to sequester myself to that which I had already known and I made no effort to change my habits. When I graduated high school, and subsequently college, I had experiences that I had never prepared for, nor thought to be prepared. My own willful ignorance allowed me to be blind-sided by life’s challenges and I found no comfort. The isolationism I had been practicing was no more than a thin shell that the unknown would crack and seep into. I no longer found joy in that which once comforted me. In response, I turned outward in an attempt to escape the shell I had created for myself, which began to sink under the tides of uncertainty. Realization set in that my bubble of comfort and knowledge was minuscule in comparison to the ocean of the unknown. Unfortunately, my lack of preparation meant my only recourse was to escape into life’s waters and hope I could swim. Wading into the depths offered me a chance, at least, over drowning in my shell.
We need not all jump into the deep so haphazardly though. If we take the time to prepare ourselves and engage with the unknown, we’ll allow ourselves to glean an understanding and to orchestrate a method through which we can cope with change. One just cannot reasonably hop into a ship and negotiate uncharted waters without any kind of plan-one must first familiarize themselves with the working of the ship and navigation. Likewise, one must familiarize oneself with the unknown in order to foster confidence; if this engagement is not fostered, and we instead seek the comfort of only that which we know, we set ourselves up for failure when a rolling wave crashes into our haven and sinks us completely.
Is change inevitable? Yes. Is it scary? Absolutely. But let us not fool ourselves into thinking nothing can be done. Preparedness may not change life’s uncertainties, but it will change how we react to them.
