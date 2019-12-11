Since the beginning of organized society, “disinformation” has been used to deliberately spread false stories to deceive. We have all experienced “whisper” campaigns in our neighborhoods, schools, churches and the workplace.
“Disinformation is just lying,” said Kara Swisher, editor of Recode, a tech-savvy website. “It’s putting out false information to confuse, distract and to make you question real information.”
For example, in Stalin’s U.S.S.R., a government agency was created just for “dezinformatsiya,” spreading lies against political opponents and misleading their citizens with bogus propaganda on a mass scale. (Sound familiar?)
Since the beginning of the Cold War, the U.S. and the U.S.S.R. (now Russia) have been engaged in Spy vs. Spy, disinformation, and nuclear proliferation. But the installation of Vladimir Putin in 1999 created another challenge for the US in terms of filtering the propaganda targeting us.
“The Soviets were (are) notorious... for featuring any kind of tension between races in the United States to suggest that this is a highly discriminatory society,” said Kathleen Hall Jamieson, a University of Pennsylvania communications professor.
Additionally, Ronald Reagan described the U.S. as a “shining city sitting on a hill.” The Putin playbook now uses social media to describe the U.S. as a bunch of hypocrites who inwardly are corrupt, racist and divided.
Shakespeare suggested history sets the context for the present, “the Past is Prologue”. This quotation is engraved on the National Archives Building in Washington, D.C. which houses the Declaration of Independence and a copy of the U.S. Constitution.
According to a Clint Watts, former FBI agent in Counterintelligence, a successful disinformation campaign requires three elements:
• The first is a state-sponsored news outlet to provide a baseline of communications, such as RT (Russia Today) or Fox News (which, while not officially affiliated with the government, essentially serves as an echo chamber for Trump Administration talking points).
• The second are alternative media sources willing to run stories that fall short of traditional fact-checking standards (right wing Breitbart news, Sinclair News).
• The third are “covert agents” of influence who will help advance stories into the media, either as trolls, front organizations, or willing “fellow travelers” like Rudy Guiliani.
In a recent op ed, Garry Kasparov, chairman of Renew Democracy and former world chess champion, describes “the totalitarian Soviet Union where I grew up that tried to dominate the truth, distort it and control it. Reality was whatever the Party put out on the nightly news (like Trump’s Tweets). My ongoing attempts to fight that tragedy led to my exile in the United States.”
“Now my new home finds itself locked in its own perilous battle – a battle to avoid becoming the latest member of the post-truth world,” laments Kasparov.
Kasparov continues by asserting that “President Trump and his Republican defenders in Congress have followed Putin’s lead in declaring war on the truth.
Critical reports are now:
• Fake news
• Journalists are “enemies of the people” (a phrase used by Vladimir Putin)
• Debunked conspiracy theories are repeated over and over
• Government officials who testify under oath are dismissed as “Never Trumpers.”
“Trump repeats the same lies over and over, and it’s hard to say which is more troubling – that his followers don’t realize that they are lies or that they don’t care. For Trump followers, denying reality is a badge of honor, a symbol of belonging to a defiant cult.”
In Russia, a common joke is “there is no news in the truth and no truth in the news.”
He concludes by asking “What is Truth?” It must depend on what channel you watch and what party you belong to.
Remember George Santayana’s quote? “Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Tony Judt in “Reappraisals” argues that we have entered an “age of forgetting,” where we have set aside our immediate past before we can even begin to make sense of it. We have lost touch with generations of policy debates, social thought, and public-spirited social activity.
Finally, George Orwell said, “the further a society drifts from truth, the more it will hate those that speak it.”
Trumplican’s fallback position increasingly is to blame the Deep State and conspiracy theories that are blatant lies.
Republicans must resist a Post-Truth America or become Putin’s Patsies.
Democrats are not the enemy!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
