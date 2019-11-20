In the past few days, I read with interest a letter published by the Kentucky Baptist Convention that gave me pause. I don’t recall ever talking about specific religious organizations within this commentary, but I think there is value in the sentiment of this letter. My Christian faith should express this same sentiment.
While I would prefer a Republican governor be in the office for the next four years to maintain protections for the unborn and opposing things like casino gambling, the votes in the governor’s race have been counted and so we move on. If you are familiar with this column, Governor-Elect Beshear has been someone I have critiqued several times, simply because he supports and advocates many liberal principles that I reject. So please know, I am not changing my conservative beliefs, but after seeing this letter, it expresses how I believe we should approach our citizenship.
Next election cycle, our conservative gubernatorial candidates will have another opportunity and we will be vigilant for them. But now, we must work within the moment and applaud where appropriate and stand up in defense as needed. So, I share this letter from Dr. Todd Gray, KBC Executive Director-Treasurer, for your consideration:
Dear Governor-Elect Beshear, Congratulations on your election as the 63rd governor of Kentucky. This is a great honor. I am certain your mind, and life, must be running at break-neck speed as you make all the necessary adjustments to take office on Dec. 10. As you prepare for your new role, I am writing you on behalf of the 2,350 churches of the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
We are grateful for your work as attorney general in bringing sex traffickers to justice and protecting innocent women. We are also thankful for your work to curb the opioid crisis which has taken so much from so many. As you begin serving the people of Kentucky, I want to offer you three assurances on behalf of Kentucky Baptists.
First, I can assure you that Kentucky Baptists will pray for you. As followers of Christ, we are instructed in scripture to pray for those who are in authority. We will pray God will grant you wisdom in the fulfillment of your duties. Romans 13:3 and 1 Peter 2:13-14 speak to the responsibility of governing authorities as they are to care for the people under their watch. We pray your administration will help Kentuckians.
Second, I can assure you of the support of Kentucky Baptists on areas where we share a common concern. Your work to stop sex trafficking and curb addiction is evidence you value human life. We, too, abhor the sex traffic trade that occurs inside our borders and decry the drug epidemic. We appreciate your efforts on both fronts.
Finally, we will disagree with you clearly but respectfully on issues that advance a pro-abortion position or an expanded gambling advocacy. We will also encourage you to distance your affiliation with pro-abortion organizations like Planned Parenthood and NARAL. We believe God values every human life from conception to the coffin and so should we. We also believe it is our biblical responsibility to be a voice for those who have no voice (Proverbs 31:9). We try to reflect this conviction through ministries like Sunrise Children’s Services.
Once again, Governor-Elect Beshear, be assured of the prayers of Kentucky Baptists. We love Kentucky and believe God has richly blessed the Bluegrass. We pray He will guide your leadership as governor.
You may think this letter is out of character since I have been less than supportive of the Governor Beshear’s in the past and I still have concerns. But I am also convicted that all believers need to pray for our government and leaders in the commonwealth, and throughout the nation for that matter.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
