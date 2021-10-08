“Every sunset brings the promise of a new dawn.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson
The sky seemed endless as the sun set over the Chigmit Mountains of the Aleutian Mountain Range across the Cook Inlet. I stood on the bluff looking across and marveled at how wondrous and difficult life can be all at once. Life brings all of us challenges and this was certainly a difficult moment for our family. Even as we watched this last Alaskan sunset together, I knew that it was bringing with it the promise of a new dawn.
My wife, Summer, would be getting on a plane in a few minutes to fly back to Murray. She was about to begin teaching in the Murray State University School of Nursing. I would be staying in Alaska with our 14-year-old son so that he could finish his cross country season and his semester at Kenai Central High School.
Our family was about to be separated by more than 4,000 miles for several months, but we were together for a little while longer. We had just enough time before Summer had to be at the airport to enjoy one last Alaskan sunset as a family. The Last Frontier rarely disappoints and certainly gave Summer an incredible sendoff with a stunning display that night.
The sun seemed to linger over the mountains as if it was trying to give us more time together as a family. The brisk, cool breeze that usually sweeps across the beaches of the Kenai Peninsula was nonexistent as the three of us stood on the edge of the cliff. We watched in silence, simply admiring the way the sky was being painted before our eyes.
The strokes of nature’s paintbrush moved across the heavens. The azure sky was still visible to the south while wispy clouds were painted with bright pinks. An orange glow grew over the snow-covered mountains of the Aleutian Range. Numerous shades of orange and pink slowly expanded further into the sky offering tremendous contrasts with the white snow and glaciers on the mountains.
Bob Ross himself could not have painted a scene so remarkable. The moment was magical.
We have all thought of sunset as a special time of day at some point in our lives. It has become almost synonymous with romance and beauty. The sunset is an event that is not to be missed no matter where you are in this world.
Folks on every continent, from all walks of life, have celebrated the setting sun for centuries. Some beachside communities around the globe celebrate the sunset every day with a cannon shot or a bell ringing. People flock to the best lookout spots in mountain towns to take in the setting sun from the best vantage point. No matter where you might find yourself in the world, the sunset can provide a moment of peace and clarity along with the beautiful display of colors.
On the smaller Hawaiian Islands life comes to a virtual standstill as the sun sets. Even in the big city of Honolulu, people often stop whatever they are doing and take the time to bask in the glow of the setting sun. Locals and tourists alike can be found pulling off to the side of the road to soak in the Hawaiian sunset.
The sunset ceremony at Black Rock on Kaanapali Beach on Maui is my favorite sunset tradition. Each evening as the sun begins to go down, the sound of a conch shell being blown announces the setting sun. A Hawaiian dressed like a warrior from days gone by then carries a torch as he runs along the beach. He climbs up the face of the lava rock to the top of the cliff. Once on top, he runs to the end of Black Rock lighting tiki torches along the way. As the sun dips down to kiss the ocean on the horizon he tosses a lei into the water below as an offering to the ancient Hawaiin gods. The ceremony closes as he dives off of the cliff dramatically into the Pacific Ocean.
Each sunset is unique because atmospheric conditions create the colors that we see overhead. An optical phenomenon called Rayleigh scattering affects what colors we see in the sky as the sun sets or rises. Rayleigh scattering is the predominantly elastic scattering of light by particles much smaller than the wavelength of the radiation.
Rayleigh scattering is also why the sky appears to us as a blue dome on a clear day. Nitrogen and oxygen molecules act like tiny mirrors for blue and violet light which means not as much blue or violet light reaches the ground as other colors. Much of the blue and violet bounces around in the atmosphere among those molecules and gives the sky its blue hue.
Sunlight actually contains all of the colors of the rainbow but not all of the colors reach our eyes in the same concentration. As the sun sets on the horizon the distance of the atmosphere that the light has to travel through to reach our eyes is greater. With the greater distance comes more atmospheric particles to filter out even more light. Blue, violet, green and yellow light gets filtered out more and leaves us with more reds and oranges as visible light. That is why sunsets often appear as if the sky is on fire.
Hawaiian sunsets attract a lot of attention for good reason. Hawaii offers clear sightlines to the horizon and it is so isolated there is less atmospheric clutter from man-made sources. The trade winds also help keep the air pure around the islands but in my opinion Alaskan sunsets rival those of the Rainbow State.
When it is colder outside there is generally less humidity so that means less water vapor in the air to filter light. Aerosols produced by trees and industrial activity are also lower in the arctic air. The combination of the clean arctic air and the angle of the sun in Alaska allows for the magnificent palette of colors to linger in the atmosphere longer.
The same principles apply to the sunsets here in Kentucky. The jet stream brings crisp, clean arctic air down from the north as we get deeper into fall and winter. The length and angle of the sun allows for longer sunsets and helps make winter sunsets even more colorful than their summer counterparts.
Our move to Alaska deepened my love for the dazzling colors of twilight and the dawning of a new day but sunset and sunrise have always been my favorite times of day. Uniquely brilliant sunsets contrasted against the remarkable terrain and coastlines of Alaska make for something inspiring and spiritual. Since returning to the Lower 48 from our lives in Alaska, I have relished the sunset more than ever.
We venture out as a family to watch the sunset here in Kentucky the same way we did when we lived in Alaska or visited Hawaii. Watching the sunset from the shore of a lake or the farmland of Kentucky is not quite the same as the beaches or mountains of our Alaskan home, but the splendor of the sunset still has the same magical effect on me as it brings the promise of a new dawn.
