“I believe the world is incomprehensibly beautiful - an endless prospect of magic and wonder.” - Ansel Adams

A blanket of snow muffled the sound of my footsteps as I approached the trailhead on a bitterly cold December day in western Kentucky. The silence of the winter wilderness sounded like a tuning fork deep within my soul and I stopped for a moment to listen. I looked around at the frozen landscape and marveled at the endless prospect of magic and wonder that awaited. 