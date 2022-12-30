“I believe the world is incomprehensibly beautiful - an endless prospect of magic and wonder.” - Ansel Adams
A blanket of snow muffled the sound of my footsteps as I approached the trailhead on a bitterly cold December day in western Kentucky. The silence of the winter wilderness sounded like a tuning fork deep within my soul and I stopped for a moment to listen. I looked around at the frozen landscape and marveled at the endless prospect of magic and wonder that awaited.
There did not appear to be another human being within miles of my location. With the temperature dropping below zero degrees Fahrenheit I couldn’t blame anyone for wanting to stay inside where it was warm, but the frigid air was not going to keep me from enjoying a peaceful sojourn in the frosted forest. I stepped onto the trail with my camera in hand and the hope that comes with the incomprehensible beauty of the world.
The snow covered the floor of the wooded area with a powdery, dry carpet of white. The relatively small amount of snow made hiking easy compared to trudging through the deep snow that I became all too familiar with while living in Alaska. The white coating was only a few inches deep in most places but I would soon find out that the wind piled it into some sizeable snowdrifts as well.
Blustery winds picked up and reached speeds of up to 40 miles per hour while I made my way across a clearing. Gusts out of the northwest cut right through my protective layers of clothing. It felt like millions of tiny needles made of ice repeatedly pelted my skin. The windchill reached 35 below zero but I had to walk directly into the arctic blast and my eyeballs began to feel like they were freezing in their sockets. I shut my eyes and powered into the wind.
The fine powder of blowing snow made it difficult to see whenever I opened my eyes. Limited visibility caused me to step into several small snowdrifts until I wandered into one that was a few feet deep. I nearly lost my footing and fell headfirst into the snow. I decided to crouch down behind the drift for a minute to take a break from the brutal breeze.
I looked around from behind the protection of the pile of snow. A large hill covered in trees rose less than a quarter of a mile away. I knew that I would be protected from the wind once I made it into the forest and over the mound so I braced myself and began moving again.
Minutes later I stepped into the woods and immediately felt relief. The thick growth of trees filtered the wind and once I crested the ridgeline and ventured down the other side I was completely protected from the gusts.
I trekked through the woods and happened across a small deer. It briefly locked eyes with me before jumping up onto a fallen tree and scampering across the snow-covered trunk. The deer was gone in a split second but I followed its path until I came to the edge of a frozen lake.
Intricate ice formations lined the shore and I paused to admire the beautiful setting. I tested the thickness of the ice to see if I could walk across it. Right as I took my first step onto the ice a flash of yellow streaked across the sky and tore my attention away from the lake.
For the first time on the trip, I noticed the sound of birds singing. Their melodies echoed around the wintry lake and surrounded me with music. The rhythm section joined in before long as the drumming sound of woodpeckers hammering away on a tree entered the symphony of sound.
Another quick flash of bright yellow caught my eye and I whirled around to follow it. The large bird moved quickly from tree to tree and almost seemed to be playing hide and seek. I followed it from tree to tree until it stopped on a small limb and glanced down at me.
A sense of wonder filled me when I confirmed that I was face to face with a northern flicker. The bird that had been somewhat elusive over the years was now just sitting right in front of me. I spotted my first northern flicker on the ground among some fireweed near Ninilchik, Alaska but it disappeared so fast that I couldn’t get a picture. After that sighting, the skittish species seemed to be taunting me with short glimpses.
Northern flickers are quite striking and easy to identify. Adult northern flickers are quite large with an average length of up to 14 inches and a wingspan that reaches more than 20 inches. They are brown with small black bars on their back while the chest is white with black spots. A thick black crescent separates the white chest from the tan neck and head. The head is topped with a gray crown. Jet black tail feathers on top are sharply contrasted by bright yellow or red feathers on the underside of the tail and wings. Males and females are very similar in appearance but males have a black malar stripe.
A bright red “V” shaped stripe on the back of the head is another feature that makes the northern flicker easy to identify. The red markings of northern flickers are often associated with fire. Some Native American cultures in the Pacific Northwest have legends that feature the northern flicker as a healer with power over fire.
Northern flickers are generally considered lucky birds in many cultures that are associated with friendship and happiness. Yellow-shafted northern flickers, or yellowhammers, are believed to bring good luck and healing. It is believed that hearing the call of the northern flicker indicates that you will soon receive a visitor. Dreaming of a yellowhammer is the sign that a person will become a healer for several tribes in northern California. The Hopi see the northern flicker as a guardian associated with the south.
The northern flicker is one of the only species of woodpecker that is migratory. These birds are indigenous only to North America and can be found year-round in most of the continent. Even though their range extends from northern Alaska and Canada into the southern United States they often move south to breeding grounds. In the winter they become more prevalent in the southern part of the United States and northern Mexico.
Their appearance and migratory behavior are not the only things that separate the northern flicker from most woodpecker species. They prefer to forage on the ground for ants and beetles. Northern flickers have an antacid element in their saliva that protects them from the acid defenses of ants. When they feed on berries or other fruits in trees they prefer to perch on a branch as opposed to the way most woodpeckers cling to the trunk of a tree.
Northern flickers are listed as a species of least concern on the International Union for Conservation’s Red List of Threatened Species but their numbers are declining rapidly. According to the North American Bird Survey, a 1.5 percent annual drop in population between 1966 and 2012 has resulted in a cumulative decline of 49 percent. They have a ranking of 10 out of 20 on the Continental Concern Score and are listed as a Common Bird in Steep Decline.
Destruction of habitat and competition from European starlings for nesting sites are the primary reasons for the population decline. Despite the steep drop the northern flicker’s widespread range enhances its prospects for long-term survival.
I thought about the plight of the northern flicker while I watched the large bird above me balance precariously on a delicate branch. The grace, elegance, and sheer beauty of the creature struck me as it picked berry after berry. She was then joined by her partner and I watched as they nestled closely together.
I suddenly realized that despite the sub-zero temperature a warmth began growing deep within me. It must have been because of the incomprehensible beauty of nature and its endless prospects of magic and wonder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.