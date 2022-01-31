An anniversary of quite a significant event occurred last week and seemingly went unnoticed by most people. I certainly wasn’t thinking of it until Thursday evening when Dustin Wilcox, a young reporter from WKMS, and I were waiting for the Murray City Council meeting to begin. I was telling him about starting my professional career at The Cadiz Record in 2006, which was the year Gov. Ernie Fletcher made the announcement that U.S. 68/KY 80 would be widened to Land Between the Lakes and that two new, long-sought bridges would be built over Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake. Although it would be a long series of projects with many phases, it would eventually mean there would be a four-lane highway all the way from Hopkinsville to Mayfield, with Cadiz and Murray in between.
As I was discussing the the route and the new bridges, it suddenly hit me: last Wednesday, Jan. 26, was the 10th anniversary of the night the Delta Mariner cargo ship hit the Eggners Ferry Bridge, ripping a 322-foot section off of it. I was upset with myself that I let that milestone pass me by, but even if I was a little late, I thought it would be worth looking back on what a crazy time that was for this region.
Just like last Thursday night, I was covering city council the night of the accident. My former colleague Angie Hatton – who has since moved to Omaha, Nebraska with her husband, Todd – was on call that week and asked me if I could cover the Ledger & Times news desk for her that night because she and Todd hoped to celebrate their anniversary. I told her I didn’t mind covering the office for her because I had to cover the council meeting that night anyway, so it wasn’t as if I would be sitting at home otherwise.
My grandfather had died earlier that week at the age of 91, and his funeral was planned for that Friday in Madisonville, with the visitation planned at 8 a.m. I told my wife, Sanci, that if she was OK with it, I would cover and write up the council meeting, send the final news pages and then pick her up to drive to Madisonville so we could spend the night there and be ready early the next morning. Sanci was friends with Angie from grad school and having worked at the Ledger & Times for a year, she didn’t mind me doing her that favor at all.
Needless to say, the night did not turn out to be as simple as I had hoped. Knowing that I would have to wait until 9:30 p.m. for what was then the obituary deadline, I decided to take a short break to eat a quick dinner before writing the council story. Around 8 o’clock, I was interrupted by a call from my former Cadiz Record colleague, Alan Reed.
“What’s going on with the bridge at Kentucky Lake?” he asked me. I said I had no idea what he was talking about and asked him where he had heard there was something wrong there. He told me he had seen it on Facebook, and I asked if he saw this on the Facebook page for an official agency like Kentucky State Police or the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
“Who is saying this?” I asked. “Civilians!” he replied.
I breathed a little easier at that point, thinking it was probably just a crazy rumor people were spreading. Before I had the chance to dial Keith Todd, KYTC’s District 1 public information, to check, the office phone rang. I can’t remember who I spoke with first, but several other Ledger & Times employees called and asked me what was happening at the Eggners Ferry Bridge, although they wouldn’t have called it that at the time. Before the accident, very few people seemed to know the bridge’s official name, but we all were certainly about to learn it.
I began to get frustrated because people wouldn’t stop calling long enough for me to get any actual facts from KYTC. I had assured our publisher, Alice Rouse, that I would do whatever it took to get a report in the next day’s paper, but I was starting to get nervous because I needed to quickly figure out how I was going to finish my city council story, get information on the bridge accident and get the paper wrapped up in a timely fashion all by myself. With such major destruction involved, I knew I needed to head to the lake immediately, but since it was so dark, I wondered if it would even be worth the trip. I wasn’t sure if I could possibly get any photos that would be usable for the front page, and even if I did, it probably wouldn’t be good enough to print four columns wide.
I was relieved when Greg Travis, my editor at the time, called me up and offered to assist. I told him it would be a huge help if he could go to Aurora and try to get a shot of what was happening if anything was visible. Our sports editor at the time, Ricky Martin, also offered to help, so they teamed up and went down there together.
I was able to breathe a little easier knowing I wouldn’t have to spend an inordinate amount of time away from the office, but since I doubted their photos would show much, that still left a question of what photo to put at the top of the page, especially since it would be a while before I would get to see the results of Greg and Ricky’s trip. Then I suddenly had an idea that put a huge smile on my face. The previous summer, the Tennessee Valley Authority had invited media to go out on one of their boats for the day and observe all the maintenance work they do on a daily basis. It involved checking on buoys, nailing white, wooden markers to trees on the shoreline and other tasks. It wasn’t a huge story, but I had enjoyed spending a few hours on the lake and at one point, we had gone under the Eggners Ferry Bridge and I had snapped a photo from underneath. That photo turned out to be a lifesaver, as I knew that January night that I had the perfect low-angle shot of the bridge no other media would have.
Greg and Ricky got back with some shots they took from across the water. They were very dark and grainy, but you could still sort of see what had happened. By the time I had written a story about the late-breaking incident, it was pretty late, probably past 11 o’clock or so. I then drove to where we lived at the time in Benton and woke Sanci up to drive to Madisonville and get a few hours of sleep before my grandfather’s funeral. As I drove east with Sanci asleep in the passenger’s seat, I thought about how Angie would be heading to the lake the next morning to get much better photos and find out a lot more about what had actually happened. Although I had covered Angie’s night on call, I knew that because of my absence the next day, she would be the one covering the story for months to come. As it turned out, it was about four months, since Gov. Steve Beshear promised to have the now-missing span of the bridge replaced by Memorial Day weekend. Luckily for everyone in the area, that deadline was met.
In May 2012, the National Transportation Safety Board issued a finding that the collision between the ship and the bridge was due in part to poor lighting of the bridge span and inattention from the crew to their navigational tools. In July 2017, the Foss Maritime shipping company reached a settlement with KYTC, agreeing to pay the cabinet $3,375,000. By then, the state had spent around $7 million to replace that span and keep traffic flowing across the lakes until the new bridge could finally open in the spring of 2016. The Canton bridge over Lake Barkley followed in 2019.
As anyone who lived around here in early 2012 remembers, the next few months were extremely inconvenient for anyone who regularly commuted between Calloway County and LBL, Trigg or Christian counties. For most of those people, it practically doubled their drive time. While just about everyone was happy to finally get rid of the old 1930s-era bridges a few years later, those first few months of 2012 probably caused them to appreciate even those rickety old relics.
