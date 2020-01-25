Living in a small town lends itself to small world moments, those instances where you find yourself taken aback by the interconnected nature of things.
Thursday I had spent the day at home, feeling under the weather and not up for work. But in the evening hours, as I sat outside on my carport for a breath of fresh air, I heard a very sweet sound. The sound was that of a small cat, a very friendly one, who was working to get my attention as it sat nestled behind my lawnmower.
With little effort, the sweet little creature came up to greet me, and I began to wonder where this little lady came from. There have been plenty of cats that roam around the house; living near 16th Street, there are a lot of residences around and I am sure those cats go out to prowl every evening, much to the dismay of the dogs in my house.
This was a new cat, though, and much friendlier than the other cats that tend to run away from me when I make noises beckoning them nearer. I called for my roommate, and he came outside to check our new friend out with me, bringing along some old cat food we had from before his own cat passed away.
We fed our new friend, I grabbed some photos for social media, wanting to utilize the internet for its original purpose: the dispersal of cat pictures. My roommate follows the Murray Calloway County Animal Shelter on Facebook, and he noticed a post someone had made to the page indicating their cat had gone missing the night before.
The photo on the animal shelter page looked just like the one I had just snapped myself. After sending the photo to the person who had made the post, we determined that the little lady’s name was L, and that she had gone missing somewhere in the Cambridge area off 121 North.
She had made quite a trek for such a small cat, ending up at my home near Five Points in Murray. After we gave the owner my address, they said they were on the way and showed up barely five minutes later. As the owners walked up, I noticed the woman whose cat I had found is also the same woman who came to spray my house for bugs the day before.
She pointed that out too as she walked up, saying that as they were pulling up, she recognized the house. Needless to say, they were ecstatic to be reunited with such a loving cat as L. And it was definitely the highlight of my week to return a beloved pet to its home.
As they drove off, my roommate and I talked about how crazy it was that it was the same people. We wondered, maybe, that her cat had caught a whiff of her mother’s scent while she was over in our neck of the woods, and perhaps gravitated toward something familiar.
Either way, it felt wonderful to be able to provide a nice meal and a little company for a lost pet and to bring a little family back together. This is one of those feel-good moments I will enjoy for at least a couple of weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.