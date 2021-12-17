After writing a story for last Friday’s paper about the threat of storms, I started the day knowing things could get bad. But even thinking I was “hoping for the best, preparing for the worst,” as they say, I had no idea how truly horrific things would turn out to be for our neighbors to the west.
My wife, Sanci, was on edge from the very start of the evening and her nerves didn’t get more at ease as the night wore on. She had spent the afternoon cleaning out the closet under our stairs so there would be just enough room for her, our two daughters, Eliza and Louisa, and me to squeeze into to take shelter. As I was driving home around 6 p.m., she texted wanting to know where I was because the first tornado warning of the evening (which would surprisingly turn out to be the last official one for Calloway County) had already been issued.
The threat seemed to have passed and we got our girls ready for bed. Sanci wanted them to sleep downstairs just in case things took a sudden turn, so they laid down on the floor in the stairwell closet while I watched a nail-biter of a basketball game on TV. I literally sat on the edge of my seat with headphones on in front of the screen as the Murray State Racers squeaked out a win against the Memphis Tigers. I thought I was pumping my fists silently, but Sanci texted me from across the room to tell me Louisa, the 3-year-old, said I was keeping her awake and I needed to celebrate more quietly.
Glowing from the glory of that well-earned victory, I switched over to WPSD to watch the weather and immediately experienced emotional whiplash. Just a few minutes after watching Coach Matt McMahon and guard Tevin Brown catching their breath as they talked about the win, it quickly became clear how dangerous things had gotten while I let my guard down. Although we had our weather radio on the whole time (thanks, Justin Holland, for repeatedly reminding our readers and me last week just how important those devices are), I hadn’t been listening as closely as I should have been.
By that time, there seemed to be no question that Mayfield was about to suffer a major blow. All hope that it might turn away from the most populated areas was now gone, and the only question was just how many homes and other buildings might be lost. Just like many viewers in the area, the tense body language of meteorologists Trent Okerson and Noah Bergren was enough to make my mouth dry.
As the next hour went by, Sanci and I starting worrying about my parents and her mom in Madisonville. As it turned out, the tornado did hit Hopkins County, decimating Dawson Springs – where Sanci graduated high school – but the power didn’t even go out for more than a minute at our parents’ houses as they took shelter in their basements.
As I was trying to post every important update from the National Weather Service that I could on the Ledger & Times Facebook page, it began to become clear just how bad Mayfield had been hit. Because of how threatening the weather had been, there were, of course, no live images of the devastation, so when Sanci showed me a photo of the Graves County Courthouse that someone had posted on Facebook, my jaw dropped. I starting working for the Mayfield Messenger in the fall of 2015 before coming back to the Ledger in the summer of 2017, and I had often covered court cases while I was there. I had gone in and out of that building dozens of times to cover criminal cases, check on election results as they came in and interview Judge-Executive Jesse Perry about various issues. I had always admired the architecture, and to see its iconic spire completely missing was truly shocking.
At one point, I moved back into the closet with Sanci and the girls, but around midnight, Calloway County no longer seemed to be in imminent danger, even though we had lost power by then. Exhausted, I went to sleep with the girls in our bed knowing two things: I would be driving to Mayfield in the morning and there was also a good chance I wasn’t going to be covering Breakfast with Santa or Murray State’s commencement at all.
After waking up, I decided I should try to find damage in Calloway before heading to Graves, but I was amazed to not have any luck whatsoever. After having wasted my time doing that, I helped Sanci pack many of the perishable foods from our refrigerator and deep freeze so she could take them in a cooler and a thermal bag to Madisonville to keep at her mom’s house. By that point, we were steeling ourselves to potentially be without power for as long, if not longer, as we were after the 2009 ice storm.
I heard Gov. Beshear was going to be giving a press briefing at 10 o’clock, and I headed to Mayfield as I began hearing from our publisher, Mike Davis, and our sports reporter and columnist Rob Cross about the absolutely heartbreaking images they had already been capturing that morning. After getting my first views of the devastation on my way into town, I arrived at the Emergency Operations Center that had been set up on the north side of town at the CFSB, a building for which I had covered the groundbreaking when it was nothing but a field.
After the press conference ended, I walked over and offered my condolences to Judge Perry, Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan (who had been on the city council back when I covered it), Mayfield Fire Chief/Graves EMS Director Jeremy Creason and Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent. They are all great people, and I just hated seeing this happen to their town.
With the press conference over, I finally drove into the heart of Mayfield. Although I knew intellectually what I would be seeing, nothing could have prepared me to drive down U.S. 45 taking the same route I had taken to work hundred of times and finding it barely recognizable. After finding a place to park, I walked in a daze past home after decimated home, dozens of fallen trees and utility poles, electric lines and limbs all over the ground. It was one thing to see photos of destruction, but to be standing there surrounded in every direction by it as far as I could see was quite another. By the time I arrived at the original location of the Mayfield Messenger – which had been sold to and renovated by FNB Bank around the time I came back to Murray – I had to sit down.
As I sat there staring at the wreckage and thinking about all the times I had stood there under more normal circumstances, it occurred to me that I hadn’t reached out to my former colleagues. I texted five of them and heard back from all but two, but I’m pretty sure they were OK as well.
I then walked to the next block and shot photos of some people trying to salvage things from the debris. Only when I got closer did I realize to my embarrassment that I hadn’t immediately recognized the Carr family – Hal Carr, his son Daniel and Daniel’s wife, Lauren. Hal founded the Carr’s Barn barbecue restaurant and Carr’s Steakhouse across the street, which Daniel managed and where Lauren often served tables. It was without a doubt my favorite restaurant in Mayfield and I had walked there for lunch many, many times because it was right across the street to the south of the Messenger. The block was so obliterated that despite my familiarity with the space, I hadn’t even realized where I was standing until that moment. I told them how sorry I was for them, hearing how hollow my words sounded as I said them aloud.
I basically spent the next hour or more in a state of shock wandering around the downtown area and snapping photos of all the places I used to know so well. I occasionally ran into people I knew, and I quickly became frustrated with how everything I thought of saying now sounded like the ultimate cliche. “It feels like a disaster movie.” “It looks like a war zone.” Very true statements, but phrases I knew had already been repeated hundreds of times that day already. And how many synonyms can one come up with for “destroyed” anyway? Before the afternoon had even arrived, I had worn out “obliterated,” “decimated” and many others.
I’m nowhere near processing the terrible events of last week, but of course, I can only begin to imagine what it feels like for the people who lost everything. The good news for many of those people is that they only lost possessions, but so many more can’t even say that. Even if their family members didn’t die, they are virtually guaranteed to have lost friends or co-workers.
It’s going to take a very long time – probably decades – before the tornado feels to the people of Graves County like something that happened in the past and not something that is evident everywhere they look. But despite the absolutely soul-crushing pain they are going through, it has also been heartening to see how they have coped with this tragedy in the last few days and how many of them have risen above it and managed to find hope.
There’s nothing I can say that can make their losses any easier to endure, but to the people of Mayfield, I just want to say how much I and the entire state and country are rooting for you. It won’t happen easily, and there will be many more heartaches along the way, but I know you will find the strength to carry on.
