Salad Bar Science

Today more than ever, we need to understand and embrace science. Yet, far too many think about science the same way we (used to) approach a salad bar. We like lettuce and tomatoes, but avoid olives.
In the same way, when we walk into the Science Café we choose antibiotics, even though we don’t understand how they work. We love the science that sent humans to the moon and that helps us learn about our ancestors. Some science is so common on our plate that we take it for granted, like calculators, air bags and the internet.
But science doesn’t taste good to some because it conflicts with their worldview. And sometimes we listen more to others at the salad bar than the chefs that created the salad.
Wildlife biology tastes bad to some people because they think they are better chefs, even if they haven’t had any formal training. Wildlife biologists are ruining deer or duck populations, either because of too much, or not enough, hunting. There are too many deer, or not enough; the geese are a nuisance, or there are too few to hunt. And so some partake of the wildlife science at the Café, while others ignore it.
Other science is bitter to the taste. None of us expected to wake up and be in the middle of a pandemic. It just doesn’t seem possible that any of this is real—and so some ignore it. They are happy with their plate full of antibiotics, space exploration, and 23 and me, but aren’t going to try anything else.
Science is not a salad bar. We don’t get to pick and choose what we like. The same science that gave us antibiotics and that tells us we are 16.34% Norwegian has helped us understand wildlife biology and epidemiology. And we don’t get to wish the pandemic arugula away just because we don’t believe that it exists. It is still there, bitter or not. The scientific method of testing hypotheses to reach conclusions about how the world works produces all science. Scientists don’t have the luxury of believing in it, as science is either supported, or it is not. It is based on facts, not belief.
Science is more like a pre-mixed salad. Everything is put together in the same bowl, and often one ingredient helps us understand the taste of others. As time progresses, scientists get better at producing ingredients, and learning how one field of science affects another. Although only the chefs have the training to create this salad, we can all learn to understand the taste, even if not all of the ingredients are to our liking.
And it really matters that we all understand this particular bowl of COVID-19. Scientists from many fields—producing many different ingredients—are trying to help us fight the virus. Epidemiology, biotechnology, chemistry, and even ecology are among the many ingredients.
As I write this, the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. has surpassed 164,000. Science has shown that infections will peak and then decline, and scientists are fighting it by changing the shape of the peak. We have two ways to do this—testing and social distancing. We have been slow to test, and so are reliant on social distancing to “flatten the curve”, and spread out the infections. By delaying infections, we are attempting to ensure that our hospitals are not overwhelmed.
Our planet has not seen a pandemic like this since the Spanish flu of 1918. Yet, that experience can help guide our response. Philadelphia ignored warnings about the flu. St. Louis closed schools, courts, and churches, staggered work shifts, and strictly limited public gatherings—all social distancing. This saved thousands of lives, as the death rate of St. Louis was half that of Philadelphia.
Scientists are trying to create the best possible salad to help us fight this pandemic. They lack some critical ingredients, and they require our help. It is time to stop treating science like a salad bar, and instead help scientists spread the news about the salad. Social distancing might taste bitter, but it is by far the most important ingredient to help solve this problem.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.