The Japanese maxim of the three monkeys embody the proverb, “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil”. The three monkeys are Mizaru, who is covering his eyes; Kikazaru, who is covering his ears; and Iwazaru, who is covering his mouth.
This proverb is often used to refer to a lack of moral responsibility on the part of people who refuse to acknowledge impropriety, looking the other way, being insincere, cynical and calculating.
In organized crime syndicates and street gangs, the equivalent is a “code of silence”.
Members of our Kentucky congressional delegation have issued statements that indicate they are in the camp with Mizaru, Kikazaru, and Iwazaru, seeing, hearing, and speaking no wrongdoing in the case of the Donald J Trump impeachment charges.
In a recent political cartoon, a husband and wife are watching TV. The husband says, “I don’t know who to believe … Lt. Colonel Vidman, the 1st generation American career decorated soldier, Dr. Fiona Hill, Trump appointed Russia expert, or Noah Feldman, Harvard Law professor and constitutional expert testifying under oath or the hand-picked political cronies of Donald J Trump who blew off their subpoenas.”
That political cartoon sums up where our congressional delegation is. “Midnight” Mitch McConnell, has bragged about collaborating with Trump’s defense team; Rand Paul, who called for a quick acquittal without a trial shirking his constitutional duty, and James Comer, who called the House of Representatives hearings a “sham,” yet no Republican factual pushback on the evidence of an all-out effort by this president to coerce the president of Ukraine to begin a “sham” investigation of the Biden family.
In July 1974, the House Judiciary Committee approved three articles of impeachment against Richard M. Nixon, for obstruction of justice, abuse of power and contempt of Congress and were ready to send them to the full House of Representatives for a vote. The Republican support for Nixon was strong; however, by August enough evidence against Nixon had been found that resulted in significant loss of support of his most loyal supporters in Congress.
Nixon resigned Aug. 8, 1974.
If our congressional delegation, McConnell, Paul and Comer, shows no apparent curiosity or concern about Donald J. Trump’s impeachment charges, then we should wonder how they understand their oath of office “to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign or domestic.” It seems that they do not!
This week, the Senate will vote on whether to allow witnesses and documents. Republican congressmen and the Trump defense team have decried the lack of transparency by the Democratically controlled House upon announcing the charges of impeachment.
Republicans have cried “No transparency!”
Yet, the Republicans have voted against witnesses, subpoenas and documents to further examine the charges.
Let’s nickname our delegation, McConnell, Paul and Comer, “Partisans See No Evil”.
“I don’t think that anything impeachable has happened,” declares many Republican members of congress, including our congressmen.
Haven’t our Kentucky congressmen been paying attention to the testimony under oath that agreed the president withheld Ukraine aid until Ukraine agreed to a public investigation of the Bidens and to point the finger at Ukraine, not Russia, for meddling in the 2016 election?
Lt. Col. Vidman, Trump-appointed former acting Ukraine Ambassador William Taylor, and Dr. Fiona Hill, Trump-appointed National Security advisor, corroborated these allegations.
Trump wanted to use the news of those investigations against his presumed political opponent, Joe Biden, during the 2020 presidential campaign.
Let’s give our congressmen another moniker, “Partisans Hear No Evil.”
“There is no way I’m going to vote to impeach, to vote for witnesses and documents for this Senate trial! All the evidence is secondhand,” cry the Republicans.
Evidence is mounting every day that substantiates the need for further inquiry by calling witnesses/documents such as John Bolton, former National Security advisor, whose new book’s sneak peek chronicles Trump’s desire to hold aid to Ukraine pending a Biden investigation. This is firsthand information!
Hence, let’s give our congressmen the last nickname, “Partisans Speak No Evil.”
This could have been a bipartisan effort, but if our Republican congressmen lack moral responsibility and refuse to acknowledge impropriety, they will continue to “see, hear, speak no evil.”
For the truth!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
