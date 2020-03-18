Plato believed only a select few with superior wisdom should be leaders.
Plato’s student, Aristotle contended, “From the moment of their birth, some are marked for [following] and others for command.”
In a 1974 study, Dr. Ralph Stogdill of The Ohio State University, identified six general factors that are associated with leaders: Capacity (intelligence, verbal fluency, judgment), achievement, responsibility, participation, status and situation.
In a more recent study, a skilled leader can communicate effectively, observe and learn, command respect and trust, is honest, knows the truth – not lies and excuses, and delivers hard truths.
A leader who cannot be trusted or believed will NOT be followed.
We are now at the beginning of an international virus pandemic
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, describes the Trump “decision to dismantle (Obama’s) the National Security Council directorate for global health and security and bio-defense in 2018 as unwise.”
Because of misinformation and lies, Trump has been benched as a bystander by school superintendents, sports commissioners, college presidents, governors and business owners across the country.
According to conservative columnist Bret Stephens of the New York Times, this virus pandemic has exposed the failures of Trump’s leadership:
• Experts are unnecessary
• Hunches are a substitute for knowledge
• Competence in administration is overrated
• Every criticism is a hoax
• Everything that happens in Washington is B.S.
• Having a narcissist in the White House who is dishonest is very risky
Thank goodness for Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who will have “saved” two Republican presidencies.
Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) who was in Washington during the Crash of 2008 and this pandemic says, “the most important difference between the two events is – Trump. The inability of this president to provide any real leadership is different. I disagreed vigorously with George W. Bush, but he led and worked with his team. We’re here at this late hour because Donald Trump has provided no leadership, just obstruction.”
Just like the 2008 Crash, Speaker Pelosi and the House team are working out a deal. Pelosi and Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin are working on 1) expanding paid sick leave, 2) unemployment insurance, 3) providing food assistance, and 4) COVID-19 (coronavirus) testing.
Not surprised, Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) describes Pelosi, “she believes in the institution, is a tough negotiator, but when it comes to the national interest, she’s good, and has done an ‘absolutely’ good job on this virus response.”
Robert Redfield, Director for the Center for Disease Control, reluctantly committed to free virus testing when confronted with his job description, facts, and figures by another Democrat, Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), in a congressional hearing last week. That’s sensible leadership.
Our own Gov. Andy Beshear has been lauded statewide and nationally for “his calm and sensible leadership”.
However, conspicuously absent has been “Machiavellian” Mitch McConnell who bragged about his self-imposed moniker “Grim Reaper” for ignoring House bills, many bipartisan, that sit idle on his desk. Failed leadership.
The Grim Reaper comes black cloaked on a white horse, scythe-wielding razor-sharp blade, hourglass in hand, representing the 14th century Black Death pandemic. How clairvoyant, Mitch!
Good ‘ole Moscow Mitch was missing in action probably hanging out in Louisville with Brett Kavanaugh in a brewery discussing how to ramrod lowly qualified, political hacks for federal judges.
Vice President Mike Pence, Trump’s ready-made scapegoat, declares that “when we tell people, ‘If you’re sick, stay home,’ the president has tasked the team with developing economic policies that will make it very, very clear that we’re going to stand by those hard-working Americans.”
Aren’t these the same Republicans fighting in federal court to deny health insurance to hard-working Americans with other types of preexisting medical conditions?
Also, Trump is dismantling the Affordable Care Act that may put an additional 40 million people without health insurance.
It’s fascinating to watch how fear of this virus has finally caused awareness of the kind of problems that everyday citizens needing paid sick leave and health insurance have been screaming about for years.
Let’s honor the leaders who can communicate effectively, observe and learn, command respect and trust, are honest, and will deliver hard truths.
Let’s all praise Sensible Leadership!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
