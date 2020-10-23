The Most watched race for U.S. Senate is Mitch McConnell vs. Amy McGrath.
In our current news whirlwind here at the end of election season, it is understandable that many Kentuckians and members of the national press have forgotten the connection between Mitch McConnell and Russian money and influence during the last four years.
While some reports lacked solid details, many of facts need to be reiterated for this election.
So, let’s Review “Moscow” Mitch’s record of accepting money from Russians.
In the 2016 election cycle and beyond, Oleg Derapaska, a Russian oligarch, had his companies contribute over $6.3 million, with $2.5 million going to McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund.
In 2017, Len Blavatnik, a Ukrainian businessman and partners with Oleg Derapaska, donated another $1 million to the McConnell Republican committee, records show, bringing the total to $3.5 million. (Federal Election Commission)
To be fair, while Blavatnik certainly donated a lot of money to McConnell’s committee, he was not the largest donor.
In the 2017-18 cycle alone, at least two other donors, Sheldon D. Adelson and Miriam Adelson, Las Vegas casino empire owners, gave $25 million (a piece) to McConnell’s leadership fund.
Interestingly, in April 2018, the Trump administration announced sanctions on multiple Russian oligarchs and their companies, including Deripaska and his aluminum company Rusal, the second largest aluminum company in the world. Deripaska is known to be closely allied with the Kremlin, and his name has come up in emails turned over to the Mueller investigation. (PolitiFact)
Then, in December, the administration agreed to lift the sanctions on Deripaska’s companies in exchange for him giving up majority ownership.
But about a month later, McConnell led Senate Republicans and blocked a Democratic effort to keep the sanctions on Deripaska’s companies.
How are Blavatnik and Deripaska connected?
According to a report by the Dallas News, Blavatnik and business partner Viktor Vekselburg hold a 20.5 percent stake in Rusal controlled by Deripaska.
The local connection? Rusal, a blacklisted Russian aluminum company, promised a $200 million investment for an Aluminum mill in Ashland, KY in 2019. Pay to play?
Deripaska lobbied McConnell Republicans to lift Obama era sanctions on Russia and to draft a resolution in the 2016 GOP platform that favored Russia over Ukraine .
The Mueller Report and the Senate Intelligence report showed the normal chain of command was Putin to Deripaska to Kilimnik (a Russian operative under indictment) to the Trump campaign minions many of whom are now in jail.
Republicans would have charged Dems with treason had the shoe been on the other foot.
The point is that “Moscow” Mitch benefited from his direct and indirect ties to Russian Oligarchs which guided his votes to lift Russian sanctions or “ditch” House bills into a pile on his desk.
Why would Mitch work to placate Russian interests instead of the Commonwealth and the USA? Money and power.
Mitch likes to brag about his Pyrrhic victories which have “obstructed” the people’s power:
1) McConnell refused to alert the public of Russian interference in the 2016 Election campaign and “would consider any effort to challenge the Russians publicly an act of partisan politics by Democrats”. Republicans would have charged Dems with treason had the shoe been on the other foot.
2) McConnell refused to hold votes to protect Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation of foreign influence in our elections.
3) McConnell didn’t allow votes on an Election Reform bill with automatic voter registration, expansion of early voting, independent commissions to oversee House redistricting, and dark money groups disclosing donors, all to protect our elections of one person, one vote.
Additionally, Mitch has been silent on the disinformation campaign meant to encourage the purging of voter rolls, closing polling places, and tossing absentee ballots which “obstruct” our right to vote.
Let’s be clear: If Democratic leader Chuck Schumer had done these things, every Republican in Congress would be screaming “Treason!” and screaming “Lock him up!”.
And yet with their own leader, McConnell, doing these things, they are silent, complicit.
So if they will not act, we must. We must turn “Moscow Mitch” out of office and end the Russian channel of influence into our government once and for all.
Moscow Mitch, “The Great Obstructionist”, must go!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
