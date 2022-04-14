It all started a couple of months ago on my front porch. Letting the dog out for her morning relief just as light was dawning, I heard the first sounds of spring through the crisp, cool air. The gobbler ripped his song from a roost tree just a few hundred yards south of me, and this wasn’t just a regular, “I’m a tom turkey” gobble. He meant business. Let the spring commence, even if it was…February?
A week later, the gobbling became even more intense. Suddenly this same tom was in the groove, even if the hens were weeks away of caring. Turkeys call all year round, and even gobble on occasion outside of the breeding season, but perhaps males that set up shop early in their efforts to attract females are rewarded later, when it really matters. I suspect these gobbles are a way of letting the other toms, and the hens, know that there is a real strutter in town.
As temperatures warmed and rain pelted us, the signs confirmed spring was officially here, no matter what the calendar and random ice storm might suggest. Daffodils were emerging, producing their bright yellow flowers in an effort to attract whatever pollinator might be around to help them move their pollen. If there was ever a reliable sign of spring, it is daffodils, although like the turkeys, they often show up before they really should, leading to some frozen and dead plants. During some years, however, that early emergence must pay off with increased seed production, the point of all the blooming in the first place.
Then there were the chorus frogs, which started as just a few in a nearby puddle but within a day become an outright raucous chorus of hundreds of individual males all calling at once, trying to attract whatever female might also be moving on a warm, late winter day. Their call, which sounds like someone moving their thumb along a metal comb, is sometimes more difficult to discern in larger choruses, as individuals are swallowed up by the collective sound of needy males. I have heard chorus frogs calling during every month from September to May, even on chilly November days during the whitetail rut, because there is always a chance, right? Most chorus frogs know those chances are much higher in the spring, hence the mass singing to lure their female counterparts. Like the precocious daffodils, chorus frogs are among the earliest of the frogs to start calling each spring.
It might have still felt like winter to many of us, and certainly there were a freeze or two left to bear, but these three species were having none of it. They were ready to go and they were soon followed by more signs of spring. The gobbling was to become more intense and regular, and I knew I would spend a few minutes each morning on the porch, straining to hear the first one, then the next, in preparation for an eventual dawn hunt. The daffodils explodes in numbers and color, followed by more spring flowers, like the diminutive spring beauties, crocus, and wild violets that pepper my lawn, straining to get their reproduction complete before the first cut. Like flowers, the frogs were just beginning. Chorus frogs may be first, but they are always quickly followed by the aptly named spring peepers, Fowler’s and American Toads, and leopard frogs, each adding their own unique tonal quality to an already amazing symphony of reproduction.
All of these signs represent the phenology, or timing, of each event, and understanding this timing has been an important part of climate science. Although the climate in some parts of the world has not changed much at all, in others, like the poles and mountains, it has changed dramatically. Because some species are cued by changes in temperature, precipitation, and other climatic variables to start their spring rituals, scientists have used the shift in timing as an accurate biological indicator of how species are responding to climate change.
Sometimes that response is really inconsequential, and just means that the species emerges or starts breeding a bit earlier than usual. In other cases, it sometimes leads to a “phenological mismatch” in which the cues turkeys use are different than, for example, the insect prey that their chicks rely on after hatching. When that happens, each species may end up emerging at a different time, when in the past the timing was synchronous. If turkey chicks hatch in the absence of abundant insect prey, it can affect their growth and survival. Unfortunately, we just do not yet have a good handle on how such changes might impact the populations of spring signalers like turkeys, daffodils and chorus frogs. Thankfully, scientists are still on the job trying to sort out the intricacies of the mess we, and our ancestors, have created.
The good news, though, is that solutions are on the horizon. When we transition to a carbon-neutral world — and there are many signs that suggest that, like gobblers, daffodils, and chorus frogs manifesting spring before our very eyes, we are well on our way, although perhaps not as quickly as many of us would like — we can begin thinking about watching these events shift back to their normal state again.
You want a sign of this better future? How many electric car commercials did you see during the Super Bowl? In 2018, there were 12 car ads, but none for electric vehicles. During this year’s game, seven of the nine auto ads were focused on plug-in vehicles. When industry is spending millions of dollars on commercials to finally sell us the solutions we have needed for decades, we can safely say that the tide is turning, whether everyone believes that the tide is still rising or not.
Like the tide, humans can help shift our signs of spring back to normal. Consider the peppered moth. Peppered moths are found in two forms, a dark form and a light form, which is genetically determined. Each form is camouflaged against matching backgrounds. During the late 1800s and well into the 1900s, factories produced large amounts of pollution, including soot on trees, and the dark morph increased in frequency because the number of hiding places had also increased. But, with air quality laws in place starting in the mid-to-late 1900s, that tide also shifted. As pollution went down, less soot ended up on trees, their natural light bark color came back, and so did the light-colored moths.
Although peppered moths were able to shift back to normal within decades, the changes in the signs of spring that we see due to climate change may take a lot longer because we have been so slow to put the breaks on carbon dioxide pollution. Eventually, however, if we do our part, we can slow the shifts in timing, and perhaps even reverse them.
Spring is the season of rebirth as nature comes back, reliably, year after year, and our environment changes from a cold, bleak landscape into one filled with colors and sounds. It is amazing that humans have dominated the planet to such a degree that we can literally shift the signs of spring, but knowing that also means that we can change them back as well. I hope that, like the spring, there is a rebirth of interest in restoring our environment, so that we can keep gobblers, daffodils, and chorus frogs as our reliable signs of spring.
