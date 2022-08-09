The devastation in central Appalachia over the past few weeks has been heartbreaking.  Dozens of people are dead, too many are still unaccounted for, and all because of a disastrous, once in a thousand-years flooding.  Yet that flooding may occur a lot more often than any of us would like because of what we have done to the planet, and to the Appalachian mountains themselves.

There are several factors that have affected the frequency of flooding in Appalachia—and the Mississippi, the coastal plain, and other areas as well--and perhaps helped lead us to the current tragedy.  Climate change is a big part of it.  Warmer temperatures cycle more water through the atmosphere, and the frequency of heavy rainfall in Appalachia has increased over time.  