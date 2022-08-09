The devastation in central Appalachia over the past few weeks has been heartbreaking. Dozens of people are dead, too many are still unaccounted for, and all because of a disastrous, once in a thousand-years flooding. Yet that flooding may occur a lot more often than any of us would like because of what we have done to the planet, and to the Appalachian mountains themselves.
There are several factors that have affected the frequency of flooding in Appalachia—and the Mississippi, the coastal plain, and other areas as well--and perhaps helped lead us to the current tragedy. Climate change is a big part of it. Warmer temperatures cycle more water through the atmosphere, and the frequency of heavy rainfall in Appalachia has increased over time.
When more water comes down, it has to go somewhere, and that is where the unique topography of central Appalachia comes into play. The hills of West Virginia, eastern Kentucky, and parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Virginia are steep. We used to laugh about how my relatives in West Virginia would say that they had one leg shorter than the other so they could walk around the mountains, as steep as they were. That steepness increases water velocity, and quickly funnels water to the valleys, where most of the people live.
The final part of the equation is erosion, and this has been a particularly problematic in Appalachia because of coal mining. Coal production has plummeted, but we are still dealing with the aftermath of years of strip mining and mountain top removal. Some companies do their best to “reclaim” their mined areas with vegetation, but sometimes they conveniently declare bankruptcy and re-form under another name to avoid these extra costs. Either way, reclaimed lands are a fraction of what they once were from an ecological point of view, often being planted with non-native, invasive plants which grow quickly to reduce erosion.
Even when such efforts work, however, they do not come close to holding as much water as the native forest habitat that was once on the mined lands. Getting to that point would require more expensive restoration, and years of time and effort that mining companies cannot afford. To be fair to the companies, however, our governments—both state and federal—have never required them to actually restore what they destroyed to help power our electrical grid. The bar was set very low.
How do we solve these problems? We cannot do anything about topography, nor would any of us want to; the Appalachian mountains are one of the most stunning places on Earth, and one of the reasons that so many tourists visit the region. That leaves climate and erosion as the issues we can actually do something about.
We know how to solve our climate issues, and perhaps the tide has turned on that problem as well with recently introduced federal legislation that makes the largest American investment into clean energy ever—and forces some of the companies that have profited from ignoring climate change to pay for it. Climate solutions will require a multi-faceted approach, however, and it turns out that one solution to climate change can also help us with the erosion problem as well. That solution is plants.
Plants are carbon filters. They consume carbon dioxide, one of the major greenhouse gases that is causing climate change, and they convert it into sugars that they can use to grow into larger plants. Plants store carbon long-term, but this carbon is released when they die and decompose, or when we burn them. Thus, the more living plants, the more carbon dioxide is removed from the atmosphere, and the more likely it is that we can slow down the effects of climate change.
When you have an entire forest of large, long-lived trees, you not only store lots of carbon, but you do so for the long term. Additionally, each of those trees, with its vast root system, sucks up much more water than the grasses and forbs mining companies currently plant as part of their reclamation efforts, reducing erosion as well.
Thus, one way we can help the people of Appalachia is by promoting the restoration of forests. The good news is that this is already happening. The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has started restoring thousands of acres of previously-mined lands in Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia. Most of these lands are restored through conservation easements, in which the landowner keeps their property, but turns over the development rights to the easement holder, which is often a non-profit organization like TNC. TNC, in turn, helps funnel federal dollars to companies that restore the forests, creating jobs in the process.
Restoring mined lands back to healthy forests is a long-term endeavor, which means we cannot wait another second. As the recent floods have shown, we really don’t have any time to wait—the sooner we can restore mined lands, the quicker water will be held in the mountains, hopefully leading to fewer flood events. All the while, those same trees will be storing carbon for us, sucking up the carbon dioxide that keeps pumping from our car exhausts and power plants, as we continue our transition to clean energy sources like wind and solar. Restoring and managing those forests will also create jobs—which are sorely needed in the poverty-stricken southern Appalachians.
Appalachia can rise again, like a phoenix from the ashes of the coal industry. But it cannot do so alone. What can you do? You can write your representatives in Congress. Tell them you would like some of the climate money in the Inflation Reduction Act to be used for restoring healthy forests in Appalachia. Even after the legislation is signed into law, our representatives from both sides of the aisle can help direct those funds, but they need to hear your voice. You might even suggest that they start new legislation to get these efforts moving in the right direction.
You can read more about these ideas, and how elk restoration might play into this, by googling “Appalachian Phoenix”. You will find a longer article that I wrote last year as well as a unique “storyboard” by Rachel Whiteman which has maps of mined lands and current elk restoration sites. I encourage you to send your representatives those links as well, as restoring healthy forests and the animals that live in them can help control erosion, moderate climate change, and revitalize Appalachian economies.
