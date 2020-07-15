The question of what, if anything, should be done about the Confederate monument on the court square in downtown Murray is perplexing. In some cases, decisions are clear from the start. The right choice is self-evident from the beginning, and the decision, in effect, makes itself. For some, and perhaps many, this decision is like that, one way or the other: the monument should go or the monument should stay. I am conflicted about it because I know good people on both sides whose positions are honest and sincere and I respect them and their views.
Some local people had ancestors who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War and they support keeping the monument. That is understandable. Others, such as yours truly, had ancestors who fought on both sides, and one literally switched sides. But the ancestors of many Americans came to this country after the Civil War, and then there are others whose ancestors were brought to this country against their will. How do they view this monument in particular and Confederate monuments in general?
We should answer this question on the basis of what will serve the long-term best interests of our community, our state and our nation and, after much thought, I have concluded this premise points to the removal of the statue from its present location to the local city cemetery. That is the best place for it. This decision on my part may surprise and disappoint some people, so let me explain.
Conservatives believe in a higher law, a transcendent law more profound and more binding than man-made law, law that is not limited by time and place, a self-evident law that tells us what is right and wrong every in every situation. Cicero called it “natural law” and Aquinas “divine law.” This is the law described in Jeremiah 31:33, which says “I will put my law in their minds and write it on their hearts. I will be their God, and they will be my people.” (NIV) Whatever its name, it is the standard upon which we base our life decisions. It tells us that tyranny is wrong, that the Nazi holocaust was wrong, that genocide, slavery, abortion, child abuse, animal cruelty and many other things are wrong.
In the Bible, the Great Commandment says, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your mind, and with all your soul, and love your neighbor as yourself.” The Golden Rule teaches “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” If these words mean anything, the statue needs to go.
Yes, General Robert E. Lee was a great military commander. Yes, thousands of Southerners fought with great valor, courage and honor, but they were on the wrong side. Honor them if you wish in appropriate ways and in appropriate places, but the Civil War ended 155 years ago. We should learn from it but we do not need to continue fighting it. Let us remember that our Pledge of Allegiance ends with the phrase, “with liberty and justice for all.”
If we want to honor someone with a statue there are several people more deserving than General Lee. I have consulted two Lee biographies and found nothing to indicate he ever did anything to avert secession and war. If Lee had accepted Lincoln’s offer to command Union forces at the beginning of the war, it would likely have ended much sooner and hundreds of thousands of young Americans would have been able to live out their lives. And, as silk cannot be made from a sow’s ear, it cannot be denied that the Civil War was a war to abolish or to maintain and even expand slavery. States’ rights was a means, not an end. Lee was not a great man and he is not a hero.
I am a conservative. The political principles I wish to conserve and live by are based on the Bible and are found in our Declaration of Independence, our Constitution, the Federalist Papers and in Lincoln’s inaugurals and Gettysburg Address, not in Dred Scott v. Sandford. Why not honor Abraham Lincoln, a real Kentuckian who left a positive legacy? He was our first Republican president. To him, our nation was sacred. He loved it and died for it. He hated slavery. Let’s honor him. He truly deserves it.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.