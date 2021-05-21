Pardon the Viking funeral metaphor in the headline, but as we unmask ourselves, I can’t help but think how appropriate it might be to hold a celebratory bonfire. First, some safety advice: don’t do this in the wrong place and make sure you have a fire extinguisher nearby.
Gathering together without masks seems almost surreal now. I was expecting some kind of fanfare over the summer like running toward a finish line and suddenly the “Chariots of Fire” movie theme song breaks the silence. As I cross the finish line, I grab the stretchy ear bands of my mask and snap it away from my face gleefully throwing it into the air. A bit anticlimactic, I suppose, so maybe a bonfire might do just as well.
I haven’t been an anti-masker. The case for wearing masks had some value. But, from the beginning, the CDC’s suggestions have been contradictory and confusing, like the past few days.
In my complaint department, I found it hard to hear people while masked. I was often asking, “Can you repeat that, please?” I couldn’t see their facial expressions or lips move, which is how we often confirm meaning. Plus, how many trips back to my car have I made after discovering I had no mask while starting to enter into a public place?
The Vikings’ burial ceremony to pay homage to Norseman was not only cremation, but a sacrifice to their gods. After all these many months, yes, a pyre will do nicely!
Despite the ambiguity, I am ecstatic about the CDC’s recommendations and the number of states and communities who are dropping their mandates. Finally, a reprieve from straining to breathe and a chance to see faces again.
Losing something – like in this case our faces are mandatorily covered wherever we go – brings a new appreciation for being free. I realize there are some “never-maskers” who would disagree with any mandate like this, but I won’t argue that point.
The bigger question is, why did this virus have to happen in the first place? Why have we sucked air through cloth barriers for over 14 months?
In a recent committee hearing in Washington, Sen. Rand Paul pressed Dr. Anthony Fauci on the subject, “gain of function research funding at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” showing evidence of a “potential link of a virus outbreak and the lab itself.”
While Fauci denies any funding from National Institute of Health budgets allowing “labs to experiment and enhance viruses, making them only more deadly and dangerous so they can find ways to combat them in case they spread, there is published evidence that reveals U.S. dollars were provided for research in the past, according to Senator Paul. “During the course of their research, (the) two doctors worked together to insert a bat virus spike protein into the backbone of the deadly SARS virus and then used this man-made super virus to infect human airway cells.”
Like all things in Washington, it’s complicated. But as we have seen, it’s dangerous. With 3.4 million people dead and nearly 164 million infected, can we rule out that research like this hasn’t been going on and that the virus hasn’t escaped their labs? I don’t think we can.
So how should we continue? Following the sudden unmasking by President Biden, many Democrat governors and mayors have pushed back against the change. The original plan to de-mask, if you remember, was the Fourth of July, likely a publicity stunt to take advantage of liberty! But, even Dr. Fauci made the switch commenting on CNN that he’s “much more comfortable because he is vaccinated.” Hmmm!
While some major retailers have dropped mask requirements for vaccinated customers, not every Democrat is playing along. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi quipped, “No. Are all (members of Congress) vaccinated?” Why should that matter, Madame Speaker? Isn’t the science with the vaccinated?
If leaders themselves will not accept the very science they preached throughout our long winter of COVID, what does that tell you? The arbitrary mandates are merely theater, as Sen. Paul has charged during his many rounds with Dr. Fauci in committee hearings, especially now that the science is pointing to miniscule cases throughout the country.
If you want to continue a mask, please do. But for those following the guidance and the science, I say it’s time for the pyre.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
