The doe could smell something, but she didn’t know what to make of it. She had arrived downwind of me, and I was watching her sniff the air. Whatever molecules of my scent she was getting, it was not enough to trigger a fear response. She just couldn’t smell me, and could not warn other deer about my presence. I relaxed and waited for an opportunity for a shot, and silently thanked my late friend Ray Semlitsch.
During the fall, Ray lived and breathed deer hunting and, like many of us, found a way to arrange his schedule around good winds, cold weather, and the rut. But his scent control was what made him so special.
Scent control is important because smell is the primary sense that most mammals use in their daily lives. Primates like humans are very visual, but we are the exception to the mammalian rule. Most mammals are focused on smell, and it is definitely one of the white-tailed deer’s superpowers. Deer have 300 million olfactory receptors in that long snout, more than dogs (220 million) and a lot more than humans (about 5 million). Defeating that superpower is a key to getting close to them. To do that effectively, you have to make some sacrifices.
One year Ray graciously invited me to his home to hunt during rifle season. When I arrived I noticed how closely cropped his hair was, and I asked about it. “Scent control” was the response. Hair helps conduct scent; the less hair you have, the less scent-releasing structures you have.
My second lesson was clothes. None of the clothes Ray wore hunting, besides his underwear, were inside the house; they were all kept hanging or in scent-proof containers on the back porch. Many of us leave our jackets, maybe even our pants outside to keep human smells from accumulating. Ray had everything out there, including socks, long underwear, and rubber boots, and all of it was washed with scent-free detergent, and then hung to dry. Ray didn’t use a washing machine for fear of human scent; he used a plastic bin in the backyard, washing his clothes by hand. I had to wash all my clothes just like this before arriving, and keep all of my clothes in plastic garbage bags during my trip. I hung my clothes on his back porch as soon as I arrived, and left my boots underneath them, to give them a night in the local air. Yet all of this was not yet “The Full Semlitch”.
The next lesson occurred early the morning of our hunt. I was expected to shower before we went hunting with scent free soap. I did occasionally shower with such soap at home, but never before a hunt. To do so, we had to grab the towels that Ray had washed in scent free detergent, and which were hanging on the back porch. After my shower, I would put on underwear—just briefs mind you--and wrap myself in my towel in case his wife or daughter happened to be up at 4:00 AM. Which of course they were not because they were fully aware that a man they barely knew was going to be walking half-naked through their home just about then.
But the lessons were not yet done. We dressed and headed for his car. Ray applied scent to the car by cutting fresh sassafras branches. We drove to the hunting spot, and after exiting the car immediately sprayed off with scent masking spray, something I had used previously but not as religiously before that trip.
We then walked to our stand, sitting together in a two-person ladder. I quickly realized that scent control did not stop at the car. I usually use peppermints to keep myself awake in the stand, but Ray frowned at the idea. He didn’t eat anything—no energy bars, no candy, no coffee. Just water. Anything that had any scent at all was consumed during a midday break at the car, and all wrappers, etc. were left in the vehicle.
I got a nice buck during that trip, and every time I look at the antlers I think about Ray and the lessons he taught me. Although he is no longer with us in body, he is in spirit every time I go hunting. I’d like to tell you that I do “The Full Semlitch”, just like Ray, but I don’t. More like 90% Semlitsch.
Yet in one way I have gone beyond Ray’s advice because I now wear merino wool. Hunters have known the thermal benefits of wool for a long time—think about those heavy, plaid jackets still worn by many Maine hunters. Merino is the mithril of wool, for those of you that are LOTR fans. It is lighter and finer than historic wool, and keeps you cool when it is hot and warm when it is cold. It works well even when wet, and it does a great job of minimizing stink. It can be pricey but there is an entire market of lightly used merino clothes available online, and once you try it, you won’t want to use anything else. It’s that good; like mithril, it seems magical at times.
What I know is that Ray’s recipe works. Deer still bust me, but usually because of my movement, and only rarely because of my scent. Even when they are directly downwind, they typically act like the doe—they know something is different, but they cannot label it as danger. They settle down quickly, often allowing a shot. Learning Ray’s secrets has made me a better and more successful hunter, providing more meat for the freezer and more enjoyment for my soul.
Whether you obsessively follow “The Full Semlitsch” like Ray or just use a few of his tricks, I am sure they will help you in the deer woods as well. Scent control is one New Year’s resolution that we all might be able to keep.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.