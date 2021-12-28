No matter what your religious and cultural views, this time of year you cannot miss the image of a group of harnessed reindeer pulling Santa’s sleigh through the air, magically defeating the laws of gravity while spreading good cheer throughout the world. You might wonder, however, what a reindeer is in the first place? You might also wonder what we know about these magical beasts. It turns out that in some ways they are magical, because they have provided several very important lessons that can benefit all of humankind (elves too).
Reindeer are the European version of the North American caribou; they are the same species, but have different common names. It is amazing that reindeer have been domesticated, and that they can, in fact, pull sleighs over snow, although apparently only Santa’s magical reindeer can fly. Reindeer are commonly used for meat and occasionally for transport in northern Europe and Siberia, and this is likely where Santa got the idea to hook them up for his global travels.
Reindeer are members of the cervid or deer family, which includes our native white-tailed deer, elk, and moose. They have antlers like other deer, but unlike all other cervids (and the Claymation version of Rudolph), female caribou also have antlers, but they are definitely stunted compared to the thick, broad, sweeping versions on the males. Their reproduction and life history is similar to many other deer, typically giving birth to one calf per year, and often living into their teens.
Reindeer have also been used by wildlife biologists, both on purpose and inadvertently. For example, in the late 1800s and early 1900s shipping vessels traveling from Europe to North America would often drop reindeer onto islands (unfortunately not the Island of Misfit Toys) in the North Atlantic on the way, in order to provide a ready source of meat for the trip home or for future journeys across the ocean. In some ways it was brilliant, proactive thinking, but it often didn’t work out the way many of the sailors would have liked. The reindeer, left on an island with small tundra plants that had never been grazed before and without a single predator, went to town. They ate and ate and ate, and their populations grew exponentially, which is about as fast as any population can grow.
This example is used in many ecology textbooks because of what happened next. Having eaten everything on the island, and living on an island with plants that were not adapted to a large grazing animal, their populations crashed. They had surpassed their carrying capacity on such a small island, and with no where to go in the middle of the ocean, they died off to very small numbers, or none at all.
Ecologists use this example to remind humans that we are also growing exponentially, and we also live on an island: Earth. Sooner or later, if we do not control our own populations, we will surpass our carrying capacity—perhaps we have already—and start to come crashing down. If we learn the lesson of the reindeer, we might find a way to live sustainably on our island, unlike reindeer.
Ecologists have also been studying North American caribou, on purpose this time, to better understand the impacts of human development and resource use. Caribou migrate long distances from their southern wintering areas to northern breeding zones. In Alaska, they often run into pipelines moving oil from the northern coastline to refineries that convert oil to gasoline and other fuels for our vehicles. Additionally, we have been drilling in sensitive calving areas for decades, and there has been pressure to do even more drilling, including in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), one of the most diverse protected pieces of public land in Alaska.
Wildlife biologists have found that, not surprisingly, drilling activity reduces the calving success of caribou, which reduces the size of the caribou population. This in turn has direct effects on the indigenous people of Alaska, who subsist on caribou meat for their very existence. Not surprisingly, climate change is also affecting the caribou migration, and has increased the abundance of parasitic insects, such as mosquitoes, which negatively affect the caribou. It is cruelly ironic that Americans have been fighting with each other over drilling in ANWR, which displaces caribou breeding, so that we can burn more fossil fuels and create more climate change that negatively affects Santa’s reindeer in a different way.
Most reindeer cannot fly, but they are clearly more complex and dare I say magical than you may have originally thought. Not only do they help spread joy to the world with Kris Kringle, their science has also provided us with a warning about our own future. If we want to keep enjoying white Christmases, we should heed Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and all of the other reindeer frantically trying to live peaceful lives, and hoping humans will learn from their example.
