Now that the Music City debate is over, we only have a few days until the election is over. So, it’s time to take inventory. President Trump has endured four years of gotcha games some even labeled him an agent of Russia. But as the story unfolded, Democrats got it wrong. Perhaps they thought voters would believe accusations of collusion if it were mentioned often enough.
Now Democrats are at it again. They insist Putin has manufactured evidence against Vice President Biden to help Donald Trump. The New York Post reported a laptop, confirmed to be Hunter Bidens has thousands of e-mails implicating the Vice President, his son and other family members in a shake-down scheme that included European and Chinese businesses. Hunter apparently earned millions of dollars to introduce them to his father, then Vice President.
These are not the only things stacked up against the Biden-Harris ticket. There’s mounting evidence of major issues, past and present. But recent polls show an ailing Biden still ahead of President Trump with only a few days until the election. How could a candidate be leading with his deficits? Do you believe the polls?
I am not a pollster, but I believe polling methodology is flawed in today’s political environment. We all understand the concept. Call randomly and if someone dare answer ask them who they are supporting. Tally the results and you have a poll.
However, it’s not that easy. A random sample that accurately determines a trend, has many considerations.
Are we asking likely voters, have we eliminated bias from questions, considered colloquial terms, made sure interviewers use the right tone, and so on? Otherwise polls may be skewed.
These days, landlines are mostly a thing of the past. So, randomness suffers. If you are like me I reject multiple calls from numbers I don’t know, thinking they are telemarketers or, pollsters. Then there is the issue of honesty of those being polled. Often people embellish answers while speaking with someone they don’t know and provide inaccurate information.
My intuition says the polls are wrong. My anecdotal evidence is the lack of enthusiasm for Biden-Harris. Consider a Trump-Pence rally where crowds are chanting, applauding and responding. Biden on the other hand has anemic, tiny gatherings. Where is the rah? President Trump has massive numbers of supporters that wait for hours to get to their seats. They proudly where shirts, caps and MAGA facemasks and wave Trump flags with excitement.
This week, President Donald Trump blitzed across the nation holding numerous rallies while Joe Biden, called off his campaign and rushed to his basement, preparing for last night’s debate.
Since Sunday the President has campaigned in Carson City, Nevada, Prescott and Tucson Arizona, Erie Pennsylvania, and Gastonia, North Carolina and was in Nashville last night. It’s the same energy he has exhibited the past four years and has done more in 47 months than Joe Biden has in 47 years in Washington.
Some say President Trump is brash, unkind and unpresidential. But what about the Democratic Party, who from the beginning used false attacks to discredit and delegitimize his presidency. Much more appalling is VP Biden’s scheme to ingratiate his family on the world stage and pretend nothing was wrong. It’s un-American and beneath the dignity of leadership. It is likely criminal.
The laptop is real, confirmed from a number of sources along with troubling emails confirming how the scheme unfolded. A sad story in our history. Still, Facebook, Twitter, NBC, CBS and ABC all have ignored the story and that should make us all afraid. Media colluding with the Biden campaign is bigger than President Trump’s tough talk.
Finally, as of next Monday, the Trump administration along with Kentucky Leader Mitch McConnell will have confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, the third such appointment during President Trump’s term. This means the court will have a majority of jurists who honor the Constitution as Originalists.
While things are different for the moment, the President has created a vibrant economy, kept our enemies in check, created trade deals with other countries like never before, brought peace to much of the middle east, defeated terrorist, engaged countries to pay their fair share for defense, made progress on building a wall to prevent illegal criminals and drugs from coming into the country from Mexico and so much more.
Simply put, it’s easy to figure out. Making America Great and fulfilling promises against the massive resistance of the Democrats these past four years is all the polling I need. I believe the silent majority can see the polling, too.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
