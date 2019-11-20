The Pendulum swings!

According to the unofficial numbers from the Kentucky State Board of Elections, 1.4 million of about 3.4 million registered voters or 42% exercised their right to vote. Our Secretary of State predicted only 31% would vote.
More than half of the 120 counties saw voter turnout numbers over 40%, including Kentucky’s largest counties Jefferson (45%) and Fayette (47%). Several counties including Woodford, Franklin, and Hancock, saw a turnout of above 50% like a Presidential election. Calloway had 42%.
By contrast, our Primary election in May saw a voter turnout of only 19%. We should do better, that’s when we decide who our nominees are.
Sadly, in the 2015 Gubernatorial election only 31% of registered voters turned out to elect Matt Bevin over Democrat Jack Conway.
Some interesting analysis was done by researchers who conducted the 2019 Collaborative Kentucky Exit Poll. The researchers were directed by Dr. Benjamin Knoll of Centre College and Drs. Michele Margolis and Dan Hopkins from the University of Pennsylvania. Other researchers from Centre, Morehead State, Campbellsville, University of Cincinnati, and the University of Kentucky gave the analysis a local flavor.
This exit poll was of voters only and a total of 3913 participated from Boone, Boyle, Campbell, Fayette, Kenton, Pulaski, Taylor, and Rowan counties.
What the exit polls showed: (Hicks was the Libertarian party candidate / to make 100%)
Other questions:
Who were the Republicans who voted for Beshear?
There were 8.3% of voters who were Republicans who voted for Beshear. One of the key factors was age. The average age of the Republican Beshear voter was 46 compared to 53 for Republican Bevin voters. You could look at it another way, 37.5% of Republican Beshear voters were under 40 compared to 22.6% of Republican Bevin voters.
Did Libertarian John Hicks cost Bevin the election?
53.2% of Hicks voters identified themselves as Republican, 15.3% as Democrat, and 31.5% as Independent. If only ½ of Republican identified voters voted for Bevin, he would have easily beaten Beshear by about 10,000 votes.
During our local canvassing, many self-identified Republicans or Independents said they could not vote for Bevin. Some obviously chose Mr. Hicks.
Could these same Republican voters be persuaded to vote for the Democratic nominee in 2020?
Among Republican Beshear voters: By degrees, 42% see Joe Biden favorably, 34% see Elizabeth Warren favorably, and 27% see Bernie Sanders favorably. Only 55% see Donald Trump favorably.
Out of the 13 Western Kentucky counties, Calloway had the highest percentage of Beshear votes.
Beshear’s best Calloway precincts were: CFSB-70.8%, North Elementary-67.8%, CC Courthouse-65.7%, University Church of Christ- 63.7%, Murray Elementary-59.3%, First Baptist-57.6%, and Murray High 51.6%. The city precinct totals were 450+ votes in Beshear’s favor.
Totals for Calloway County: Bevin- 6344 and Beshear- 5160.
Why did Andy Beshear win statewide?
Bevin became the face of Trump which people are growing tired of by the day. Those Rs who won were far removed from Trump.
According to Robert Kahne, a data scientist and graduate of University of Kentucky’s Martin School for Public Policy, Beshear won because his coalition of urban, suburban, northern Kentucky, and Appalachian county voters prevailed.
The Appalachian counties were especially important. He carried many precincts in those counties. If you look at past elections, those totals were the 5000-vote difference that carried Andy Beshear over the top.
Democrats need to find ways to win these groups at the same time and extend into new territory.
Like Louisiana, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and here in Kentucky, people want us to keep fighting for accessibility to good healthcare, better wages and benefits for teachers, police officers, firefighters and public servants, and an end to the gender pay gap, small business owners, farmers, and fair taxes for all.
The Pendulum swings!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
