Dead leaves blanketed the damp forest floor on a cold day in late November. I carefully maneuvered through the long-stemmed plants growing along the edge of the woods. The fragile object of my pursuit appeared to burst forth from the base of the seemingly dead stalks shooting up out of the leaves.
My family and I set out that morning for a post-Thanksgiving hike. We simply wanted to get outside and enjoy a quiet walk through the woods. I had no idea where we were heading as we drove out of town but I instinctively headed toward Kentucky Lake.
We fortuitously decided on hiking some of the trails and shorelines in the Honker Lake area. The drive through Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area to get to Honker Lake was beautiful on that bright late Autumn morning.
I turned my trusty Dodge Durango onto Mulberry Flat Road toward Honker Lake. There were still some colorful leaves hanging onto the trees. The leaves seemed to be patiently waiting for their only chance to fly. I knew it wouldn't be long before they all would be leaving their perch and soaring through the air before falling to the ground for winter.
Just before we got to the parking area at the lake I spotted a group of white clumps among the brown leaves on the floor of the forest. We were all trying to figure out what we had seen when I saw several more clusters of the mysterious white growths.
I immediately stopped the car and ventured toward the edge of the woods. The sound of the leaves rustling beneath my feet echoed among the trees as I crept closer to strange growths. It struck me that the crunching and crackling noise I was making as I moved through the leaves was my contribution to the symphony of sound in the forest.
My lungs were filled with the refreshingly chilly morning air as I paused and drew a deep breath. The temperature was hovering around 30 degrees Fahrenheit but the ground was not frozen. I did my best not to disturb the plants in fear that I might destroy the snowy white formations that were sprouting from their base.
I realized as we got closer to the formations that we were looking at a unique phenomenon that none of us had ever seen before. The contrast of the silvery-white “frost flowers” against the brown leaves drew me in for an even closer look.
I had heard of “frost flowers” before but had never actually seen one in person. The intricate patterns of ice that formed the “frost flowers” made each one unique. As I examined the garden of ice blossoms more closely, I was struck by the delicate balance of conditions required to form such wondrous formations.
The “frost flowers” we found that morning were pure white and looked like ribbons of cotton candy or formations of spun glass. Of course, they are not flowers at all and usually only last for a very short period of time. The warm rays of the morning sun quickly melt them into oblivion because of their fragility.
“Frost flowers” are a weather phenomenon and are only formed when a very specific set of conditions exist. The process that enables “frost flowers” to form is called ice segregation. There must be moisture present in the soil and very little wind. The ground temperature must be warm enough for the root system of the plant to be active while the air temperature is cold enough to freeze the moisture that flows through the plant.
Plant juices flow up from the root system into the stem of the plant where they freeze upon contact with the cold air. The moisture in the plant expands as it is frozen and ice crystals push out through the stem. These ice crystals can ooze through a small slit in the stem to create a ribbon-like structure or split open a whole section to create a flowing sheet of curling ice. These unique formations are also called “ice flowers”, “ice ribbons”, “ice fringes”, and “rabbit ice”.
Several ribbons of ice can push out through the fissures in the plant to create a flowerlike petal effect. As long as the moisture flows through the plant, air temperatures remain below freezing, and the plant is shaded from the sun the “frost flowers” will continue to grow.
These amazing creations are only formed through a few species of plants. There are only about 40 species of plants in the entire world that are known to be capable of producing “frost flowers”. There are a few native Kentucky species that have typically been found to produce “frost flowers”. The most common of these are frostweed or white crownbeard, common dittany. Another species that is found mainly in areas that are wet is marsh fleabane.
Frostweed is frequently found in Kentucky and the plants can grow up to eight feet tall. Dense patches of the plant can be found in the moist, shaded soil of wetlands and form heavy undergrowths in the shade of large trees. This plant also is known as tickseed in the Bluegrass State because people commonly pick up ticks as they walk through the plants.
Locate some of these plants before cold weather sets in if you want to check out “frost flowers” for yourself. Then, all you have to do is get up early in the morning after temperatures dip below freezing and check to see if they are blooming. Since their formation and disappearance happen so quickly very few people have seen them or know anything about “frost flowers”. It is estimated that only one out of every 1,000 people know about the existence of “frost flowers” so you could join an exclusive club.
We continued our hike around Honker Lake and explored a stretch of the shoreline along Lake Barkley. There was still a splash of color among the leaves that had yet to take their flight to the ground, ripened persimmons hanging from the trees, several ring-billed gulls on the edge of the water, and a flock of Canada geese enjoyed the solitude of a small island in the middle of the lake.
American white pelicans have begun to return to the waters of Land Between the Lakes. Normally, they probably would have been the highlight of the hike. We spent some time watching a couple of the great white birds on Honker Lake, but my mind kept returning to the icy petals of the “frost flowers”.
After more than a century of scientific research the fleeting, delicate formations remain a bit of an enigma. It is remarkable that something as common as ice can be found in a form that is so rarely seen by people.
I thought back to those fantastical, poetic creations of ice shimmering among the dull brown of the dead leaves that blanketed the forest floor and was reminded of the words of Keats. The infinite and eternal quality of nature is always present if you take the time to look...The poetry of earth is never dead.
