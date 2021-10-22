“Happiness is a shadow of harmony; it follows harmony. There is no other way to be happy.” - Rajneesh
The stately white figure stood silently without moving a muscle for what seemed like an eternity. I stayed low and out of sight as I sat motionless watching from the seat of my kayak. This was as close as I had ever been to the wary great egret and I did not want to do anything to give away my position and disrupt the harmony.
I pulled my camera out as slowly as I could possibly move and steadied myself to take a few pictures. The solitary bird was waiting patiently for its prey to swim by its position. The great egret stood among the American lotus growing in the shallow water around the edge of the lake, and I began snapping pictures. It seemed as though the clicks of my camera echoed through the utter silence like a series of gunshots.
I expected the great egret to immediately abandon its hunt and take flight, but it completely ignored the noise. The bird seemed to have a singular focus as I saw it crouch and contort its long neck into an “S” curve. Then the great egret began slowly stalking its victim.
The great egret used its long, spindly black legs to step over the large round leaves of the American lotus plants that floated on top of the water. The black feet of the great egret broke through the surface of the water with such finesse that it scarcely created a ripple. The stealthfulness with which the rather large bird moved through the water was remarkable.
I carefully guided my kayak into a small channel of water that cut through the vegetation as the great egrets’ pursuit of its prey took it further away from me. I was struck by the beauty of the scene as I glided carefully through the flowering American lotus.
It was a perfect day for a paddle around the waters of Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. The birds, trees, wildlife, and the American lotus in full bloom made for a wonderous day. The cherry on top was that there was not even a hint of a breeze. The still air and the bright, sunny day made the surface of the lake reflect the gorgeous scenery around me like the surface of a fine mirror.
I brought my kayak to a stop behind a section of American lotus. The huge leaves sticking out of the water acted as a blind while I watched the lone great egret continue its hunt.
The bird stopped its stroll in mid-stride and froze in its tracks. It stood in a statuesque pose with one leg hovering just over the surface of the water for several minutes. Suddenly, the great egret uncoiled its bent neck. The long, spear-like yellow bill struck with lighting quick ferocity, and the great egret gulped down its victim all in one motion.
The great egret can be seen throughout western Kentucky in wetlands and around the shallow edges of lakes. Its bright white plumage and large size make it easy to spot, but it is a very skittish bird that is quick to take flight whenever humans approach.
Standing at a height of up to three and a half feet tall with a length of almost four feet, the great egret is one of the largest members of the heron family. Its wingspan can reach six feet across and two feet wide.
Although it is slightly smaller than the great blue heron, the great egret is an impressive sight. Its long, bright yellow bill and thin jet-black legs strike a stark contrast with the luminous feathers of the bird. The brilliantly white plumage of the great egret stands out against any backdrop.
The great egret is found on five continents and is a very successful species today. It is found throughout the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The striking, white figure of the great egret is especially prevalent in the Sunbelt region of the United States, but is expanding its territory throughout the northern United States and even into Canada.
As the number of great egrets found in northern latitudes has increased, the population seems to be in decline along the Gulf Coast and southern United States. Biologists are not sure if this is because of a dwindling habitat in the south, climate change, or just a natural expansion of the population into a larger territory.
The success story of the thriving great egret of the 21st century almost didn’t happen. The magnificent creatures were nearly hunted to extinction in the late 1800s.
The fashion industry craved the egret in the late 19th century. Fashion icons sought out the striking elegance of great egret feathers primarily for women’s hats and clothing.
Hats adorned with the long plumes that grow from male egrets during the mating season were in particularly high demand. The fashion industry in the United States and Europe required a huge number of feathers. Ounce-for-ounce, the feathers of the great egret became more valuable than gold. As the market for the high-priced plumage increased, hunters killed up to 95 % of the great egret population.
The National Audobon Society was founded in 1905 to save the great egret and protect other birds from being killed for their feathers. The great egret is still the symbol of the National Audobon Society in recognition of that effort. The Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 was a continuation of the effort led by conservationists like the National Audobon Society. The treaty granted protection to over 800 species of birds, their eggs, and their nests.
Great egrets can be found in any shallow waters and wetlands. They wade through the shallows or stand motionless in one spot as they search of prey. The diet of the great egret consists of fish, frogs, snails, insects, worms, and other aquatic animals. Great egrets are also known to eat small land dwelling animals like lizards, snakes, and small rodents.
Great egrets nest communally among the trees and shrubs found near the water. The male egret selects the best site possible and builds a large platform of branches and twigs. The female then helps him finish the nest and lays up to five eggs.
Both the male and female egrets take turns keeping the eggs warm until the chicks hatch. The real work begins after the chicks are born as both parents stay busy feeding the insatiable nestlings. The chicks compete aggressively with each other for food and will even threaten intruders. Stronger nestlings may attack weaker ones or push them out of the nest in a quest for food.
This aggressiveness by the young egrets belies the mythology of the great egret. Seeing adult great egrets brings one a sense of calm and serenity. Societies across the world from ancient Egypt, and Asia, to many Native American cultures associate egrets with harmony, patience, diplomacy, and purity.
I drifted among the lotus blossoms for a little while longer contemplating the great egret and the gift it had given me. That single, alabaster bird had brought a sense of harmony into my world that morning and allowed its shadow (happiness) to follow.
