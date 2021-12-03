I have heard it said there are many people who are a paycheck away from being homeless. That was especially true when COVID reared its ugly head a year ago in 2020. I have been in contact with a couple who have found themselves homeless and much of their circumstances were not within their control.
Today, Friday, Mary and David (not their real names) will find themselves with no where to live. This has been going on for several months, moving from place to place where someone would let them stay for a week or two.
Mary grew up in Calloway County. She quit high school when she was 16 and went to work to help her mother and her younger sister.
David was working at Briggs & Stratton until they closed.
Their downward spiral began in the fall.
Mary and David were both working at Fern Terrace.
“They were shorthanded and I was working double shifts that would sometimes extend into the next day. I had a daughter in elementary school and I had to send her to her father’s because I was working so much and wasn’t home to take care of her,” said Mary.
David was also working in the kitchen at Fern Terrace and suffered a rotator cuff injury.
“I had no feeling in my arm or hand,” he said. “The doctor told me I probably needed surgery, but I had to be off work for four weeks to give it a chance to heal. According to my work contract, I was supposed to receive half pay, but I received nothing.”
Mary had quit her job because she became exhausted from working six days a week and the long hours. “I just couldn’t continue to work like that,” she said. “I was there five years and had just started making $10 an hour with COVID pay. I loved my job and I loved my patients, but physically I just couldn’t continue to work that way.”
With David’s injury, they had no income during that time.
David returned to work and then was told the facility was closing. David said he filed for unemployment.
“I received the card, but there was never money credited to the card. I tried to call, tried to go to the social security office and nothing happened. To this day, I have received nothing.”
They were living in a subsidized housing apartment in Murray. They had asked that their apartment be bombed for insects and were told they did not do that.
“We had no car at the time, and I had just gotten home from a 16-hour shift” said Mary.
“We called the main office and they said all they did was spray for bugs. But they did bomb, but they wanted us to leave for four hours. When we questioned the manager, she became angry and told us she was going to evict us from our apartment. She accused us of having someone else living with us, which we did not. The manager put a hand written eviction notice on their door, but when the Sheriff’s Department was called, we received an official eviction notice and had 30 days to leave. We went to court during those 30 days. We were behind on our rent and we were given seven days to leave,” said David.
A friend of a friend offered to let them stay with him. Mary said he told them he had two spare bedrooms and they could store their furniture in one of the bedrooms.
“I begged for help to move and finally on the last night, we had someone to help us,” Mary said. “We had a car at this time, but it was impossible to move all our things in a car. The manager of the apartment came in and took some of our things because we couldn’t get them moved fast enough.”
They were staying with this person and after about two weeks, he came home from work with the police.
“They called us ’squatters!” said Mary. “We were invited to stay, otherwise, we would have never moved our things. We bought groceries, I cooked, cleaned and walked his dog. The night before this happened, I had asked him if he was sure it was OK for us to be there and he assured me it was.”
Before they left, they were two months behind on their car payment and David said the car was picked up without any notice. How do you move furniture without a car or truck? You don’t, and therefore, most of their things were left at this residence.
They then moved in with a friend of David’s, but was told they were to be out by Friday (today).
“’For the first time in three months, I had my daughter for the weekend,” said Mary. “We stayed in the one bedroom the entire time she was here.”
They said they reached out to HOPE Calloway and Mary was told they could not bring their pets. She has one small dog and two older cats.
“I have given up enough and lost everything,” she said. “I can’t lose my pets. My dog was given to me as a puppy by my mother for my birthday before she died from cancer. They would die if they were not with us.
“The more questions I asked, I seem to get no answers,” said Mary. “We have never been in trouble with the law, never spent the night in jail, don’t do drugs, and are not alcoholics, but yet we can’t seem to get the help we need.”
Mary did apply for food stamps and she told them when she was at the agency that she was homeless, but said they didn’t offer any other help.
“I dropped the food stamps,” she said. “Why get groceries when I don’t have a refrigerator. They would just ruin.”
Mary says she feels like she has been everywhere trying to get help, but it seems nothing is available for them.
David has found a full time job and he rides his bicycle from the north side of town to the south side. This will work for a while, but when winter really sets in, it won’t be easy to ride a bike every day.
Mary has applied for many jobs.
“I worked in convenience stores for a long time before I went to work at Fern Terrace,” she said. “I have applied for a cashier’s job online and tried to go to some in person, but have heard nothing.”
Mary says she doesn’t rest at night, worried about where they will live and what will happen to them.
“I have no idea right now where we will go after Friday,” she said.
She said some in her family have taken her to the grocery and even helped buy food, but that is all.
“I want my daughter back living with us,” Mary said. “And she wants to be with me, but until we can find a place to live and I can get a job and get a car to get to work, I can’t bring her into this life we are living now. But I miss her so much!”
Mary said she knew other people who have been in this same position, but they had family or friends to help them.
“It took them six months to get back on their feet, and we have been given a week here, two weeks there. It’s impossible right now. We just need a place where we can build up enough money to get our own place.”
Mary says she has lived in a vicious cycle for months - she can’t sleep because she is worrying, crying and exhausted from all the stress.
“I don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” said Mary. “We are just getting no help! People keep telling me it will get better, but it hasn’t. It is only getting worse.”
I reached to Nathan Carter at HOPE Calloway. He did say they do allow one pet, but their apartments are all full. He did say he had other resources that might help them. I sent Mary a message on Facebook to go and see Nathan. This is the only way I have to contact her and there is not always a quick response because she has to be somewhere with WiFi. I am also making other phone calls to see if I can possibly find them a place to live for a few months, not weeks, and to help Mary find a job.
I also talked to Need Line. They, of course, can offer food, but until this couple finds a place to live, food is not going to help right now. But I was told they do have packages for those who are homeless. They consist of canned foods and plastic utensils. That shocked me that this is even available. Thankfully it is, but to think that there is anyone out there who needs this is a smack of reality. I have never come face-to-face with someone who is homeless and it has weighed on my mind tremendously these past few days. I am not financially able to help them with rent nor do I have a place to offer them to stay. But I am a problem-solver and until this problem is solved, it is going to stay on my mind. I will keep making phone calls and hope that I find someone who is willing to help this couple.
I saw the despair on their faces, the sadness and hopelessness. It is heartbreaking. I have shared their story because it shows the trail of events that caused them to be without a home and jobs. They have a work history, but it only took a few circumstances to come together to cause them to be homeless.
If anyone reading this column might have some suggestions, or information, please get in touch with me at the Murray Ledger. My email is above and the phone number is 270-753-1916.
I am sure there are others in this position and the frightening thing is that there could be many more who undergo circumstances beyond their control and find themselves with no where to live, losing all their possessions and asking for help, getting no answers, and not sure where to look for help. This is frightening and sad, but it also makes me angry. Even though so many agencies are out there trying to help those in need, it seems there are those who slip through the cracks and don’t fall into any specific category. But somehow, someway, there needs to be places available for people like Mary and David to help them get back on their feet.
