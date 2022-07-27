Dozing in the car after a long day of sightseeing, I jerked awake as my wife hit the brakes. We marveled at the sight before us — a large, dog-like animal, with gray fur mixed with red and significantly bigger than a coyote, ambled across the road. We had almost hit a red wolf.
It was even worse than that, as this particular wolf was one of a very few that had been experimentally released by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) into Cade’s Cove within Great Smoky Mountains National Park, in an effort to restore this iconic endangered species. Although those wolves were eventually removed from the park because of conflicts with surrounding landowners, it was still an amazing effort at bringing this species back from the brink, and those efforts continue to this day.
Red wolves were historically found throughout the eastern U.S. from Pennsylvania to Texas. They are endangered for a multitude of reasons, including extirpation by humans, habitat destruction and fragmentation, and the recent expansion of the much more adaptable coyote. Coyotes have outcompeted red wolves by being able to live within the human matrix and also occasionally interbreed with them, reducing the separation between the species. The coyote problem, however, only exists because Europeans took over the country and worked tirelessly to kill every last predator, including gray wolves, grizzlies and cougar.
Luckily, we didn’t succeed, and wildlife and conservation biologists have been working hard to try to bring predators back in a way that allows them to coexist with humans. Biologists are doing this not just because of the moral arguments against extinction, but because predators are vital parts of functioning ecosystems.
Many predators play “keystone” roles in ecology. A keystone is a critical piece of a stone arch, which is shaped in a specific way that allows the other stones to remain in place. If you pull that one stone out, the entire arch falls to pieces. Similarly, keystone predators are ones that are so interactive with other species that when you lose the predator, the biodiversity of the rest of the ecosystem begins to fade, and even more species are lost. Predator reintroduction, however, can reverse this trend, and species reappear soon after predators are restored.
From the release of gray wolves in Yellowstone and New Mexico, the restoration of the Florida panther, and the management of black bears in the southeast, biologists have been trying to right these wrongs. Perhaps it is time we did so with red wolves as well.
Red wolves are large animals, weighing 45 to 80 pounds and are about two feet high at the shoulder, with males slightly larger than females. They are carnivores, mainly eating rodents, rabbits, birds, and an occasional deer. They have a similar breeding system to gray wolves, in that the alpha male and female of a pack are the only ones that mate, and both parents, as well as other pack members, provide care for the litter of 2-10 pups.
By the early 1900s, the species had disappeared except in the backcountry of Texas and Louisiana. Realizing they might go extinct, the USFWS captured 14 wolves and started rearing them in captivity. By the 1980s, red wolves were extinct in the wild, and restoration began in 1987, when the first pack was released in Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, off the coast of North Carolina. Since this time the population has expanded to over 100 wolves in and around the refuge, with more wolves spread throughout the country in captive breeding programs.
One of these breeding programs is at the Land Between the Lakes’ Woodland Nature Station, which has been involved with the red wolf recovery since 1991. This spring they announced there is more hope for red wolves: four new pups had been produced by the mated pair, which was surprising because the 13-year old male was thought to be too old to breed successfully. litter is an extremely important step in the red wolf recovery, as the male’s genes have been determined to be among the most valuable for the long-term success of the species.
Although red wolves may never again rule the eastern U.S., perhaps there is a path forward for them if we can help maintain adequate habitat and minimize conflicts with humans and coyotes. The Cades Cove experiment failed, but like all of science, failed experiments are learning opportunities which allow scientists to conduct better, more successful experiments in the future. The success of the captive breeding program at the Woodland Nature Station shows us that hope springs eternal, and that new pups, now over 12 weeks old, are on their way for future restoration experiments, if humans can find the willpower to set aside some space for this critically endangered species.
