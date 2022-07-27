Dozing in the car after a long day of sightseeing, I jerked awake as my wife hit the brakes. We marveled at the sight before us — a large, dog-like animal, with gray fur mixed with red and significantly bigger than a coyote, ambled across the road. We had almost hit a red wolf.

It was even worse than that, as this particular wolf was one of a very few that had been experimentally released by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) into Cade’s Cove within Great Smoky Mountains National Park, in an effort to restore this iconic endangered species. Although those wolves were eventually removed from the park because of conflicts with surrounding landowners, it was still an amazing effort at bringing this species back from the brink, and those efforts continue to this day. 