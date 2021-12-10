This has been a VERY stressful week as I and others, Mary Scott Buck and Paul McCreary, have struggled to find the homeless couple a place to live. We were able to put them up at the Best Western for this week, but with Murray State graduation Saturday, all motel rooms were full. Or so I was told.
A higher power must have been watching over me Thursday morning as I looked online for motel rooms in Murray and actually found one for them through Sunday night. It was more expensive, but the stress this has caused me would not let me have them living on the street.
And then, First Presbyterian Church called with an offer. Shirley Latto reached out to me the first of the week with the prospect of a house the church owns and they possibly can move the couple in and they can stay for a few months!! There was no date as to when this might happen, but Shirley called me Thursday to say their committee had met and are moving on with their offer with Nathan Carter at HOPE Calloway working with the couple to get them into the house.
In order for them to stay at the motel for the weekend, pets are not allowed. I called Kathy Hodge at the Calloway County Humane Society and she has worked it out for the two cats and dog to be boarded with someone until Monday, so the couple have a place to sleep and stay warm until Monday.
This has been a very frustrating and stressful journey and I am not sure why I was chosen to be involved with this, but I just can’t ignore this problem and walk away. But this is definitely not something I could do on a regular basis. It makes me very appreciative, and I have a huge amount of admiration, for those who deal with homelessness every day, especially if they can’t help.
HOPE Calloway has “no room at the inn,” and their only solution was to send them to a shelter in Paducah. That was no solution as he has a job and they can’t afford to loose the small amount of income he makes.
I found there are PLENTY of places to receive food, clothes, even furniture, but no where is there a shelter or transitional housing for those who need help. This couple isn’t the only ones in our community who is homeless. NO ONE had a place to offer except for First Presbyterian Church, which is a God-send!
Those that are homeless need a place to live to help them get back on their feet. I have had multiple job opportunities presented for both of them and if they had a place to live for several months, they would be able to build up enough funds for a rental. And that is the REAL challenge of all of this.
Donations are still very much appreciated and needed to help cover the cost of motel rooms that keep them off the street. Some may think they deserve what happened to them. Obviously, I am sure some better decisions could have been made, but they were a working couple who found themselves unemployed because of situations beyond their control and never saw a penny of unemployment funds which could have made a huge difference in their situation.
I appreciate so much those who have brought money by for them or sent donations online or by check. I can promise you they will be used and are needed badly. If I had unlimited funds, I would be in a position to help them more, but that is not the case. I am a one income, single, OLD woman “ha” and I don’t have the funds to help them alone.
Hopefully, in my column next week, I will be able to share that they are in a home for an extended period of time and with employment opportunities for both of them that might pay more than what he is making now. I hope they will be able to save and eventually move into a rental they can afford and begin to rebuild their lives. I certainly pray that is the case!
***
I am trying to get into the festive spirit and visiting with Kathy Adams in Kirksey certainly put me in that frame of mind. Her house is a Christmas fantasy and everywhere you look there are Santas, manger scenes and collectibles, some she inherited from family.
I am sure it takes her quite some time to decorate her entire salt box house in the woods, but it is a tradition she has done every year and sees no reason not to continue - especially since she has grandchildren who, I am sure, are fascinated with it all. I will share some of her Christmas wonderland here and more will come next week.
