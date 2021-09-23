Summer is behind us now, autumn came flying in Tuesday with rain, thunder and chilly mornings. Orion the hunter again stalks the nighttime sky, geese take to the wing in ever-larger flocks, hunters grow increasingly restless.
September is a logjam of early hunting seasons and as we drift toward October, the stream will become a torrent.
The wood duck portion of the Early Wood Duck and Teal season has already flown south but duck hunters still have until sundown Sept. 26 to connect on migrating teal. The cooler weather we’ve enjoyed this week just might give us a push of the fast-flying little ducks for the final two days. Teal in our area are hit-and-miss especially with a nine-day season. Most states offer at least 14 days, but Kentucky struck a deal with the flyway brokers some years ago to forego a longer season in exchange for four days of wood duck hunting. If you hit it lucky, the daily limit for
teal is six birds. Goose hunters have a rather luxurious early season these days, lasting all of 15 days, and hunters still have a week left to chase the resident giants. The daily limit for the early goose season is five birds, and that’s not too
shabby either.
Time is of the essence, however, for anyone wishing to apply for one or more of Kentucky’s annual quota hunts for deer, pheasant, and waterfowl. Hunters only have until midnight Sept. 30 to make the online application at fw.ky.gov. It costs $3 to apply, of course. Quota deer hunts will be held on 16 of the state’s WMAs, pheasant hunts at Yellowbank, Green River and Clay, and waterfowl hunts at Ballard and Sloughs WMAs. Hunters may also apply for a limited number of sandhill crane permits at fw.ky.gov through Sept. 30. Consult the annual Kentucky
Hunting and Trapping Guide (available wherever finer sporting goods are sold) or the KDFWR website (fw.ky.gov) for quota hunt details.
Once we get into October, the big game seasons will start rolling in like raccoons to a corn pile. First up will be the Youth Deer Season Oct. 9-10 for young hunters who have not reached their 16th birthday by the date of the hunt. All youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult. Hunters 12-15 years old must have the appropriate hunting license and deer tag along with a hunter education course completion certificate. Youth hunters under 12 years of age do not have to have a hunting license or deer tag and are exempt from hunter education requirements. Youth hunters who still need a hunter education certificate should register for the online course at fw.ky.gov as soon as possible.
Hunters 12-15 years old can purchase a youth license and deer permit at reduced cost.
The early muzzleloader season for deer will be the weekend of Oct. 16-17. After muzzleloader season comes the main event, the Modern Gun Deer Season, Nov. 13-28. The late muzzleloader season will follow Dec. 11-19. As you should know by now, all deer taken during the two muzzleloader seasons and the modern gun season in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties must be taken to a designated check station to be tested for CWD. Testing is encouraged, but voluntary for the youth, archery and crossbow seasons as of now, but could
change at any time. I have not heard of any plans to alter or expand the deer seasons in the five-county surveillance area due to CWD, but that too could change.
The regular duck season in the Commonwealth will open Nov. 25, then close Nov. 28, then reopen Dec. 7 through Jan. 31. Goose season will be open Nov. 25 through Feb. 15. Dove season which opened Sept. 1 will close Oct. 26,
reopen Nov. 25 though Dec. 5, and reopen for the third and last time Dec. 18 through Jan. 9. Both the archery and crossbow seasons currently open for deer will remain open until Jan. 17. Squirrel season will close Nov. 12, then reopen Nov. 15 through Feb. 28. Rabbits and quail may be hunted in our western zone from Nov. 15 through Feb. 10. The fall turkey season is open Sept. 4 through Jan. 17 for archery, Oct. 1 through 17 and Nov. 13 through Dec. 31 for crossbow, and Dec. 4 through Dec. 10 for shotguns.
There are few advantages of reaching the golden age of 65, but the best advantage is that the Kentucky Senior Sportsman’s License can be purchased for a mere $12. The same applies for Kentucky residents of any age that are
certified totally disabled or for Kentucky veterans who are 50% disabled as a result of a service-related disability. Details on applying for a disabled license can be found in the Hunting and Trapping Guide and online at fw.ky.gov.
As the seasons approach, there are a couple of things hunters should be mindful of, the first being the current supply of ammunition. Ammo dealers are in better shape now than they were last year, but nowhere near normal. Manufacturers are currently shifting production toward big game cartridges and shotgun shells but don’t expect to find shelves full of your favorite hunting ammo. Deer hunters might want to hang onto whatever supply of preferred rounds they already have and consider using whatever rounds are available for practice shooting. Waterfowl hunters would do well to be on the lookout for their favorite waterfowl loads before the seasons begin. As for firearms, inventories are still tight even with a few new Remington guns beginning to hit the market, and it might take a great
deal of hunting to bag the specific type of rifle or shotgun you’ve been craving.
Remember that the application period for quota hunts is open through Sept. 30, make plans to take a youth or two hunting, and hang onto your hats as the fall hunting seasons will soon be in full swing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.