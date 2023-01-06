“Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”
– Ralph Waldo Emerson
I followed the trail up a steep incline and paused in a small clearing to catch my breath. Cool, crisp air rushed into my lungs while I gazed out at the surrounding area. The trail I was following turned back down the hill but a ridgeline that loomed over my position practically called out to me. There was no trail leading up to the summit so I sucked in another deep breath and decided that I would be venturing out where there is no path.
Twigs and leaves crunched loudly beneath my feet when I left the footpath. The sound seemed to magnify as it echoed around the forest. Stepping off a well-worn trail and into the untainted world of the wilderness usually brings me a great sensation of freedom but something felt different this time.
The top of the ridge was just a little over a mile away from the trail system so I wasn’t going into some vast expanse of unexplored territory. I picked my way through the thick growth pausing on occasion to admire a beautiful bird or a squirrel. It was just a simple walk through the woods but I could not escape the feeling that something was awry.
I happened upon a small waterfall after several minutes. The water pouring over the edge of the rocks was little more than a trickle but I was compelled to stop. Icicles had formed along the edge of the waterfall but the winter chill had yet to seize the entire flow.
I was momentarily mesmerized by the cascading water and shimmering ice. Oblivious to anything in the woods but the stream of water cascading down from the peak, I decided to go around the waterfall and follow the shallow creek.
Small boulders rose out of the babbling brook and had become encrusted in a thin layer of ice. I noticed frost flowers emerging from the shoots of plants near the bank of the stream and stopped to take some pictures. The early morning sun occasionally broke through the trees and caused the frost flowers to shimmer and the ice-covered rocks to sparkle like large diamonds.
I was fascinated by the wintry formations and began to examine them closer when a blood-curdling scream sent me reeling. It was unlike any other sound that I had ever heard. The screeching enveloped me and I whirled around in an attempt to locate the source.
The wailing continued and I contemplated running. Then it hit me that it sounded like a woman screaming out in agony. That thought was quickly cast aside when a response rang out in an answer to the wailing. I froze in place with the realization that there were bobcats nearby.
In all of the years I had spent trekking through the backwoods of Kentucky, I never caught a glimpse of a single bobcat. My son, Luke, entered the University of Kentucky in the fall of 2022 and his occasional trip home was about the closest I ever came to seeing a real wildcat.
Bobcats (aka wildcats) are shy, secretive creatures by nature and are rarely spotted out in the wild by humans. This is despite the fact that bobcats can grow to more than four feet long and stand two feet high at the shoulders. The average bobcat weighs between 15 and 30 pounds. Males are generally larger than females and have been known to reach 40 pounds.
The bobcat is adorned by fur that is tan to reddish-brown or gray with black spots and stripes. Its belly is covered in white fur with black spots while the inside of the legs is marked with bold black bars. The ears of the bobcat have white spots on the backs and are classically tufted with black hairs.
Even the eyes of the bobcat help with their camouflage. Greenish-yellow eyes blend in with vegetation while jet-black pupils peep out from a striped face. The tail is inconspicuous and bobbed (hence the name bobcat). The appendage only sticks out about six inches from the animal’s body.
The coloration and patterns of their fur help them blend in well with trees, shrubs and leaves on the forest floor. Bobcats have excellent vision, hearing, and a well-developed sense of smell which allow them to be fully aware of their surroundings. Their keen senses and camouflaged fur allow them to go unseen even when they are in close proximity to people.
The bobcat’s pattern of behavior also makes it elusive. Wildcats are most active in the early morning and late evening. This means that the low light of dawn and dusk works to make spotting the bobcat even more difficult.
Bobcats are only found in North America and they roam freely throughout most of the continent with a range extending from across Canada south to Mexico. They are found in all of the contiguous states in the United States today with an estimated population between 1.5 and 3 million but that was not the case just a few decades ago. Bobcat numbers dwindled across their entire range as forests were cleared for agriculture, cities sprang up, and overhunting decimated the population.
The problem became even more pronounced in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The industrial revolution helped speed up habitat destruction and the striking bobcat fur became very popular. Bobcats had all but disappeared in many areas by the mid-1950s. Sightings in the Commonwealth of Kentucky where the state’s flagship university mascot is the Wildcat became almost non-existent by the 1970s.
Thanks to protective measures and conservation efforts the population has rebounded and bobcats are now found in all 120 of Kentucky’s counties. Bobcats thrive in a wide variety of habitats that are abundant in the Bluegrass State. Forests located in large river bottoms, cypress swamps, wetlands, mountains with rocky cliffs, and the edges of fields next to wooded areas are ideal for the bobcat.
Kentucky’s large areas of unspoiled wilderness allow for the territorial bobcat to stake out its large home range. Bobcats primarily live a solitary life. Males establish a territory that covers around 30 Square miles while females typically have territories of around 6 square miles. The male bobcats’ home range may overlap with that of one or more females but they do not usually share their territory with another wildcat of the same sex.
Bobcats are carnivorous feeding primarily on small animals such as mice, rabbits, squirrels, and birds even though they can bring down an animal the size of a deer. They are fantastic hunters and learn the skill from their mothers at an early age. The patience and stealth with which they move while stalking prey are remarkable. It often takes minutes for a bobcat to take a single step while on the hunt but when it is time to attack they move with incredible speed and power. Bobcats are capable of reaching speeds in excess of 30 miles per hour and leaping more than 12 feet before killing their prey with a powerful single bite.
Thoughts of that powerful bite or those razor-sharp claws did not even enter my mind while I beheld a beautiful bobcat stepping into a clearing just a few feet from my position. I watched in stunned silence and the presence of a Kentucky icon washed over me.
Oh, the wonders that can be found in a place where there is no path.
