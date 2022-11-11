“I like this place and could willingly waste my time in it.”
- William Shakespeare
Spanish moss shrouded the trees like a tattered old blanket and provided a sense of mystery to my morning hike through a wooded area of Northwest Florida. The growing light from the rising sun tried desperately to penetrate the thick canopy of the forest but the dangling Spanish moss filled in the few openings that the foliage left. I started out that morning on a mission to find one particular creature but my search was beginning to seem like a waste of time.
The high humidity and lack of wind in the swampy area were beginning to take their toll on me. I paused for a moment to wipe off the sweat that was beginning to stream down my face. When I bent down to pick my backpack up I began to really notice my surroundings for the first time.
The almost impenetrable growth made me feel like I was a million miles from civilization. The moss-covered trees reflected in the still dark water while the songs of a variety of birds filled the air. I decided to sit down on a fallen tree and soak up the ambiance. A calm washed over me and I realized I could willingly waste a little more time in this beautiful place.
Just as I was beginning to relax a violent rustling in the undergrowth close to the forest floor caught my attention. I peered through the dense vegetation that rose out of the murky water. I tried in vain to find the animal that was creating the commotion for several minutes. The bottom of the bush began to shake again and my mind raced through all of the possibilities.
I had been traveling to the Emerald Coast of Florida for years with my family to enjoy the sunshine and soft, sugar-white sands of the beaches but this was the first time I had ever ventured into a forest or swamp. Perhaps I was about to encounter my first alligator. That was, after all, the reason I veered away from the shores of Choctawhatchee Bay and into the marshy swamp land around it when I set out before the sunrise that morning.
I prepared my camera for the big moment and cautiously took a step toward the bush on the spongy ground. The shaking grew even more intense as I approached. My excitement mounted but when the rustling moved up the bush I knew that it was definitely not an alligator. Seconds later the marked chest and yellow eye of a brown thrush came into focus through the branches of the shrub.
Not quite the encounter I anticipated but my disappointment vanished quickly while I snapped a few pictures of the foraging thrush. A great blue heron swooped through trees and alighted upon a branch directly above me. Not exactly the prehistoric-looking creature I had set out to find but the pterodactyl-like giant bird was a marvelous consolation prize.
I turned to get a few pictures of the heron before beginning my trek back around the swamp. I had decided that the serenity and beauty of the setting were enough for me. The search for the best way back to the trail I had been following was taking longer than I wanted until I spotted another aviary favorite of mine.
A great egret was perched in an evergreen tree above a path to my left. His almost luminescent white plumage seized my attention while his yellow beak stood out as it contrasted with the greenery. It was as if he was pointing me to the path that I needed to follow.
Less than a quarter of a mile after following the directions of the great egret I came to a clearing. The sky opened up above me and high, willowy grasses lined the water instead of thick trees. I turned my face toward the sun, closed my eyes, and basked in its warmth.
The high-pitched call of an osprey broke my trance and I whirled around. A brown pelican landed in the water not far from me while the osprey perched on the highest point possible to my left. The osprey seemed to lean into the scene with great interest. I took its picture and began to move toward the peacefully drifting pelican
My next step jolted me out of the tranquility of the moment. The sound of a small splash right beside me sent a shiver down my spine. The tall grass began the swish back and forth and I spun completely around in my haste to step away from the water’s edge.
It took me a second to process the fact that an alligator had caused the stir while I watched its large, flat head glide across the top of the open water. I stared in awe at the semi-aquatic reptile as it moved so gracefully that it barely left a ripple on the calm surface. My first alligator in the wild appeared to be a young adult that was approximately eight feet long.
This particular cold-blooded marvel of evolution stared at me with its golden eye as it moved across the exposed area. I thought that the alligator was going after the oblivious brown pelican but it soon became obvious that was not its intention. The alligator’s tail disappeared into the shelter of the high grasses on the opposite side of the water in just a matter of seconds. Maybe it had a healthy fear of human beings or maybe it just wanted to rest without being disturbed.
The American alligator was once almost hunted to extinction by the 1950s so one could hardly blame it for having a fear of mankind. The alligator was placed on the Endangered Species List in 1967 and protections, conservation efforts, and habitat renewal efforts led to an incredible recovery. Today there are an estimated 1.5 million American alligators in the state of Florida alone and more than five million of the colossal ancient species in the southeastern United States. The American alligator became one of the first success stories of the Endangered Species Act when it was removed from the Endangered Species List in 1987.
Adult male American alligators have been reported to reach lengths of more than 19 feet while weighing in at more than 2,000 pounds. It is common for alligators to grow to 11 to 15 feet in length and weigh more than 1,000 pounds. Females are slightly smaller in stature and generally reach a length of no more than 10 feet.
American alligators are apex predators and were believed to be strictly carnivorous until recent research. They consume a diet that consists largely of fish, birds, amphibians, mammals, and other reptiles. The alligator has also exhibited cannibalism. Fruit and other plants have recently been added to the list of things that the American alligator eats because of observation. The giant reptiles have even been observed taking fruit directly from the trees.
The American alligator’s ancestors have been roaming the Earth for over 200 million years. This evolutionary marvel survived the mass extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs approximately 65 million years ago. Modern American alligators look much like their ancient ancestors and have changed very little in more than 80 million years. New evidence suggests that the American alligator has not undergone any evolutionary changes in at least six million years.
I thought about the amazing run that the American alligator has had on our planet while watching the great reptile’s snout peak out from the grass. Countless other species have come and gone while the American alligator has always found a way to survive.
In the wake of another election in the United States and the turmoil that the world has endured in recent years, one might wonder if we will always find a way to survive. A little time spent communing with nature always reaffirms my belief in the goodness of the world. Through everything that our species has thrown at the Earth, I still agree with The Bard of Avon...
I like this place and could willingly waste my time in it.
