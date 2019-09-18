Last Saturday, the Democratic Party had its grand opening of its headquarters at the Higgins House on Main Street next to the Calloway County Library.
The opening had members from the Murray State student body, current and retired MSU professors and staff, current and retired teachers from Murray Independent and Calloway County school systems, business owners and Chamber members, employees of Briggs and Stratton, library patrons, NOW members, Calloway County Retired Teachers Association members, Sierra Club and interested observers. The crowd of about 100 also included current and former city council members, a former mayor, candidates for our Kentucky House seat and former candidates for our US House seat.
Speakers educated the crowd about teacher issues, Calloway County Library renovation update, and a call to help Briggs employees as they find out their fate.
The crowd chatted about “What it is to be a Democrat” while listening to Classical music by an MSU student and a local physician.
The consensus among the local Democrats in the conversations I overheard was:
• A belief in policies that benefit ALL Kentuckians
• “A Pension is a Promise”
• No room for hate in Murray
• The need to restore all funding for K-12 education, adult education and university funding
• Prioritize training, innovation and benefits for working families
I heard locals say things like, “Vote like your rights depend on it,” we need to “restore our good name,” the “future of our Commonwealth depends on Dems like Andy Beshear, Rocky Adkins, Amy McGrath, Heather French Henry, Donahoe, Conway, Bowman and Stumbo.”
Many in the crowd lamented about no restrictions on pollutants like “Round-up”, big permanent tax cuts for the wealthy causing big deficits which create McConnell’s threat to cut Social Security and Medicare benefits, and anti-woman, immigrant, LBGTQ, and Muslim talk and the concern that McConnell is not addressing gun violence by votes in the U.S. Senate.
There was talk about fair wages, pro-union, financial security, raising the minimum wage, health care and debt-free education.
There was a different sense of excitement in the crowd, a sense of hopefulness that I had not noticed since the January 2017 Women’s March for Equality and Social Justice in Murray that attracted about 800 people of all stripes. The march wanted to restore faith in our institutions, promote equality, and emphasized “women’s bodies belonged to them – not their husbands, fathers or politicians.” The march also showed diversity and solidarity for our mothers, sisters and daughters.
But something happened this past Saturday. One of our speakers was Bobby Martin, a Republican and longtime supporter of the Calloway County Public Library. Bobby had chaired a committee put together by Judge-Executive Kenny Imes to study the feasibility of the Old Regions Bank building for the library. That committee had reported that the Bank Building was unsuitable for the project and approved the previous library board’s plan for renovation.
Bobby agreed to talk about the library renovation to the Calloway County Democratic Party event.
Like the “Better Angels” national movement to reduce hostility between Republicans and Democrats, Bobby skillfully presented a summary of the renovation process. What could have been a partisan discussion from both sides became a non-partisan discussion of where we are, where do we go from here, and some praise for the library boards that have overseen this process.
Bobby Martin ended the presentation by saying, “this has to be a non-partisan community project to be done right.” He later exclaimed, “Maybe Murray can be a model for the state and nation”.
Many in the crowd appreciated the honesty, integrity and the emphasis on community unity that Bobby brought to the meeting! Many were heard to say, “we can overcome this partisan division which hurts us as a community.”
We are constantly stereotyping to describe the other side. We Blues use “racist,” “homophobic” and “xenophobic” to describe the Reds, and the Reds use “elitist,” “big government” and “snowflakes” to describe Blues.
“I’m a Democrat and you’re a Republican, but we both care about the library, teachers and Briggs employees,” said Melisa Stark of the Democratic Executive Committee.
This will keep our community from fragmenting into warring factions.
Murray should from now on expect nothing less. Come Together!
Thank you, Bobby Martin.
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
