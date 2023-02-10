The Feb. 1 edition of the Ledger contained a syndicated news story telling us that Congressman James Comer’s House Oversight and Accountability Committee was planning a Feb. 2 hearing to tackle “waste, fraud and abuse” in federal pandemic spending.
It appears that our congressman should begin this hearing by examining his own behavior.
The Daily Beast (1-31-23), a bipartisan investigative news source, reported that Congressman Comer “co-sponsored legislation that would automatically forgive COVID Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $150,000 or less.
“After the bill was passed, Comer’s brother, Chad, received about $12,000 in PPP loans at the address of a [Tennessee] farm he appears to have co-owned with the congressman, listing one employee, according to federal data.” Comer, “was a former member of the board of the bank that granted the loan, which has been forgiven, according to ProPublica data.
Now, there is nothing illegal about this event, even if that one employee might have been Comer’s brother Chad. It was not fraud, but certainly could be seen as a conflict of interest for Comer to co-sponsor a bill, then use the provisions of that measure to benefit his family. It might be considered by some an abuse of his position as a congressman. It might even be considered “waste” since I suspect Comer could easily have paid the $12,000 instead of applying for a PPP loan that might otherwise have benefitted a poor Kentuckian.
This sort of self-serving and righteous huffing and puffing about “waste, fraud and abuse” by people who take advantage of their positions of power to help themselves and their families make many of us disgusted with the behavior of politicians, whatever their party.
Last November, according to the Daily Beast, Comer appeared on “Meet the Press” to complain about the “hundreds of billions, if not trillions of dollars, wasted over the past three years, so that spans two administrations, in the name of COVID.” We have heard that same speech more recently.
One can only hope that Comer’s committee will spend as much time investigating fraud related to COVID funding during the Trump administration as during the Biden presidency.
It would also seem hypocritical for Comer to complain in a November 2022 press conference about President Biden’s brother Jim using the family name “to enrich himself” when he himself was helping his brother do the same thing.
Comer added that “the Biden Administration has answered none of our requests for information regarding the Biden family or the financial transactions they engaged in.” Maybe President Biden should ask James Comer for his financial records.
The PPP loans were approved by large numbers of both Republicans and Democrats in 2020. Sen. Mitch McConnell called it “a bipartisan slam dunk” and the Treasury Department believes PPP may have saved 19 million jobs, according to the Daily Beast story.
There is evidence collected by the Small Business Administration that there was fraud in the distribution of COVID relief funds, including those in the PPP loan program. Such fraud should be prosecuted, but this could be done without Congressman Comer’s political grandstanding and pious pronouncements.
While these investigations delight the hard core faithful, it would be helpful to all of us — Republicans and Democrats alike — if Republicans like Comer were to take some truth serum and then explain all the selfish political reasons they have for not addressing more important issues, like immigration reform and gun violence.
That would require the character needed to put human lives ahead of money and the cheap momentary notoriety we gain with politically motivated talk about how corrupt our opponents are. It would also require that we become pro-life in the broadest possible sense of that term.
Instead, Comer’s committee turned down a proposed amendment by Democrat Jamie Raskin to allow members to attend committee meetings virtually when health risk required it. Raskin has been diagnosed with lymphoma.
Addressing real issues of life and death — in congress, on our border, or in our gun-ridden society — would go a long way toward proving to Americans that the men and women in our federal legislature really do care about the people in this country and not just about their own welfare.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
