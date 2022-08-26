With only three months left of the interim, legislators continue to discuss possible legislation for the upcoming 2023 session.

We worked on the details on legislation in a special session this week to provide relief to the victims of the Eastern Kentucky flooding. While that has been a priority, multiple interim joint committees met this week and were met with crucial discussions about mental health in our schools, our current budget surplus, the rise in organized retail theft, and what has led to dramatic increase in fuel prices.