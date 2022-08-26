With only three months left of the interim, legislators continue to discuss possible legislation for the upcoming 2023 session.
We worked on the details on legislation in a special session this week to provide relief to the victims of the Eastern Kentucky flooding. While that has been a priority, multiple interim joint committees met this week and were met with crucial discussions about mental health in our schools, our current budget surplus, the rise in organized retail theft, and what has led to dramatic increase in fuel prices.
IJC on Appropriations and Revenue: Members of the Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations and Revenue met Aug. 17 to discuss the fiscal year 2022 close out, the University of Louisville Cybersecurity Program, and new developments regarding the revenue provisions within HB 8. In the first presentation, legislators discussed the budget reserve trust fund, currently holding the largest balance in history of $2.7 billion. The fiscal year 2022 General Fund surplus deposit was $1.01 billion, equating to 19.5% of the fiscal year 2023 General Fund appropriations.
Members also received an update on the implementation of HB 8. The measure calls for a series of incremental cuts until the personal income tax is eliminated completely. Each cut is triggered by a formula based on how much actual revenues exceed expenses plus the dollar value of a one percent drop in income tax. If that trigger is engaged, lawmakers then act to engage decreases by half a percentage point. Based on state figures, legislative branch tax experts expect the January 2023 decrease will leave an estimated $600 to $650 million in taxpayer pockets to be invested and spent in local communities.
IJC on Education: As students head back to the classroom for another school year, committee members received a briefing on student mental health and how schools are expanding resources and services for Kentucky’s youth. The pandemic — filled with disruptions, unpredictable routines and school closures — took a tremendous toll on students of all ages. Early indicators already point to the relationship between the pandemic and increased mental health problems. Nationally, there was a 21% increase in children diagnosed with behavioral issues between 2019 and 2020. Another statewide survey found that 47% of students believe virtual learning brought a negative change to their life. Legislators were pleased to hear how schools are using resources provided by the legislature to meet this growing need, including one school setting aside funds to help students who can’t afford co-pays or private pay for mental health services.
IJC on Judiciary: Members of the Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary met this month to hear about organized retail theft and what steps the General Assembly can take to address it. Organized retail theft is when an organized group sends in people to steal from stores to then attempt to resell stolen goods through third-party marketplaces. To prevent these organizations from selling stolen goods online, the Kentucky Retail Federation has proposed the INFORM Act as possible legislation, which would require an online marketplace to require “high-volume third-party sellers” to provide information, like a government ID, tax ID, and bank information, to the marketplaces and consumers, which the marketplaces would then use to verify this information.
IJC on Natural Resources: Members of the Interim Joint Committee on Natural Resources and Energy met last week to discuss factors that determine gasoline prices. With the dramatic increase of gas prices this last year, it is important to find out why Kentuckians are paying almost two times more at the pump than they were two years ago. Gasoline prices have historically reflected those of oil, which accounted for more than 85% of the change in gasoline prices through the first half of 2022.
Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) represents Kentucky’s 5th House District.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
