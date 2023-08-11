Ralph Waldo Emerson, famous 19th century American thinker, is supposed to have said, “If you build a better mousetrap, the world will beat a path to your door” (Wikipedia). This quotation is often repeated as a way of reaffirming the value of individual initiative and inventiveness, virtues of our capitalist economic system.

Competition is a necessary part of how we define our capitalist system — or at least it used to be. If a group of investors create a large corporation that tries to monopolize the mousetrap market by buying up all the small, local mousetrap companies, we no longer have free enterprise capitalism with real competition but only monopolies. And a monopoly can charge higher and higher prices which those who desperately need mousetraps (or anything else) will have to pay.