Ralph Waldo Emerson, famous 19th century American thinker, is supposed to have said, “If you build a better mousetrap, the world will beat a path to your door” (Wikipedia). This quotation is often repeated as a way of reaffirming the value of individual initiative and inventiveness, virtues of our capitalist economic system.
Competition is a necessary part of how we define our capitalist system — or at least it used to be. If a group of investors create a large corporation that tries to monopolize the mousetrap market by buying up all the small, local mousetrap companies, we no longer have free enterprise capitalism with real competition but only monopolies. And a monopoly can charge higher and higher prices which those who desperately need mousetraps (or anything else) will have to pay.
And that is the sort of economy we have today. The fewer companies we have selling a needed product, the higher the price they can charge, a practice known as price gouging.
For example, most international shipping is controlled by five large companies. Last year, they made $300 billion in profits compared to $64 billion in 2021, which was also a new high. Naturally, this price gouging caused inflation which Republicans like to blame on Joe Biden. This gouging was possible because of shortages caused by a drop in production during the Covid pandemic, even though Republicans blame Joe Biden for that as well. (Heather Richardson,”Letter from an American,” 7-19-23)
Last year, we also had the worrisome baby formula shortage, something not caused by Joe Biden but by too much concentration of production in too few companies — another example of monopoly capitalism. In this case, only four companies controlled 90% of the baby formula market and when one shut down production due to contamination, we had a serious shortage of a needed product. Biden responded by flying in baby formula from other countries until the crisis abated. (Richardson)
During his first year in office, President Biden issued an executive order to promote greater competition in our economy. He promised to enforce anti-trust laws, which try to limit the growth of large companies that threaten the competition that keeps capitalism healthy as its founders intended. Biden believes that real competition will serve to help all of us, not just the wealthy stockholders. When Biden took office, his administration’s economists estimated that “lack of competition was costing a median U.S. household as much as $5000 a year.” (Richardson)
Over the past two years, some competition has been restored. A bipartisan measure now permits greater oversight of the shipping industry and shipping costs have now been lowered. We now have hearing aids available over the counter, something that is a blessing to some of us who are hearing-impaired. In addition, the Biden administration “has worked to get rid of non-compete clauses which made it hard for 30 million workers to change jobs. And it began to crack down on junk fees such as add-ons to rental car contracts, ticket sales, and banking services.” (Richardson).
All this means that Joe Biden’s actions and policies have helped bring inflation down by promoting greater competition in our economy. He is trying to reverse the top-down economy we have inherited since the Reagan administration and replace it with a bottom-up system of economic growth that empowers workers more than wealthy corporations and their stockholders. Even on the local level, we could aid this effort by supporting local retail businesses and utilities.
I close by sharing some of the words of Tony Thompson, general manager of the Murray Electric System. In a recent newsletter, he noted that several of the MES competitors providing internet and cable no longer have local offices to serve their customers. Neither do these corporate providers serve the local community in the way MES does. They do not “provide any measurable support for local non-profits and community schools, parks and hospitals.” (Inside Outlet newsletter, Issue 66, 2023)
Murray Electric is a local corporation not able to engage in price gouging, and therefore, worthy of our support. Let’s remember that when we shop, and recall Joe Biden’s support when we vote.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
