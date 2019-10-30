Election season can be challenging when you tune in to your favorite media channel. Television ads in particular can make you question your ballot intentions.
Here in the final days of campaigning, a plethora of political commercials hope to influence your decision to vote for or sway you against one candidate or the other. In 30 seconds, a television ad can emphasize a value, or create a knock against a commonly held value of a candidate. In one cluster of commercials, I can become enamored or incensed, all in just a couple minutes.
While a half minute of advertising can destroy the confidence of some, let me encourage you to consider how much is at stake in the upcoming Kentucky general election by considering the facts.
Let me remind you that in the governor’s election of 2015 and in the following year’s presidential election of 2016, voters were fed up with Democrats’ over-reach and bureaucracy. Do you recall? Our state and nation were in the emergency room, flatlined, waiting for defibrillation. Eight years of Obama and Beshear placed us in critical condition.
Turns out that in 2015 and 2016, conservative Democrats and Republicans alike placed their hands on the heart of our country and performed CPR to the beat of the Bee Gees song – “Staying alive, staying alive.” Sure enough, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, Treasurer Allison Ball, Auditor Mike Harmon and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles were all elected. They joined the super majority of Republicans in the Kentucky House and Senate and got down to business.
Then, President Trump was elected in 2016, receiving a majority of votes in every Kentucky county with the exception of Jefferson and Fayette. The economy rolled-on and good things started happening. Yet Democrats began hurling one negative claim after the other, even to this day.
Over the past three years, pushback has continued nationwide and in Kentucky. For example, you may recall Democrat leadership’s “Summer of Resistance.” It seemed designed to counter Republicans for fear that the GOP might just start fixing things, and if they succeeded voters would re-elect them again. Democrats were right; Republicans started fixing things and as a result, there’s more investment, pensions are in better shape, more jobs are available and there is greater transparency.
The simple truth is that Democrats’ only narrative is to cast doubt. When they can’t fix the good, the only thing left is spurious attack advertising, with the core message, “Republican … bad.”
For Republicans’ sake, the best encouragement comes from counting voters. Democrats have had zero growth in Kentucky these past four or five years. But for the GOP, there is huge growth. For example, Calloway County’s 2015 roster had 8,738 Republicans, and just a couple weeks ago, Allisson Lundergan Grimes reluctantly posted there were 11,254 GOP members in the county.
In 2016, President Trump pounded Hillary in Calloway, 10,367 to 4,749. The year before that, Matt Bevin trounced Jack Conway by 1,200 votes, a decisive victory for Republicans and conservatives in our state and county.
Nevertheless, the challenge is to encourage all conservatives, including those who maintain their Democrat registration status to turn out Nov. 5. The numbers are statistically on our side and we can easily maintain a conservative path.
Perhaps you don’t like certain personalities, but philosophically, you believe that current leadership has had a positive impact on Kentucky. Voting for the entire Republican ticket with one button ensures GOP candidates will continue the growth of the past four years.
Republicans and conservatives alike must not allow negative resistance and disinformation to keep us from the polls. If we fail in our responsibility, we undermine the thousands who have joined our party to oppose the radical agenda of Democrats in Kentucky and our nation.
Conservatives, let’s put an end to the Democratic dynasties of Beshear, Stumbo and Grimes for good and re-elect our candidates mentioned above along with Daniel Cameron for attorney general and Michael Adams for secretary of state.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
