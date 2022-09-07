When the Framers met 235 summers ago in Philadelphia to write a new constitution for the fledgling United States of America, their chief goal was to create a government powerful enough to be effective but not so powerful it could evolve into tyranny. Thus, they followed the separation of powers/checks and balances idea developed by the French political theorist Montesquieu (1689-1755).
But there was more to it than that. Yes, they did indeed create a system of institutions (executive, legislative and judicial) with interlocking and shared powers, but they did more than that. They also created internal, systemic checks that applied to and undergirded the entire system, the purpose of which was to keep it on the path to effective but limited government.
Article I, section 2 paragraph 3 began as follows: “Representatives and direct Taxes shall be apportioned among the several States which may be included within this Union, according to their respective Numbers, ….” The government had three basic sources of revenue at this time, direct (excise) taxes, tariffs on imported goods and borrowing, but it was already heavily in debt and borrowing was problematic. After the Louisiana Purchase in 1803, the sale of western lands became another source of revenue but it was not a financial windfall by any means.
The apportionment of direct taxes on the basis of state population kept tax receipts low. Income from tariffs was limited then the same way it is now, that is, if tariffs are too high, imported products become too costly for our people to buy and other countries will retaliate by placing high tariffs on our products.
This arrangement kept government income relatively low and forced it to be frugal, as the Framers intended. At the urging of President Lincoln, Congress adopted an income tax during the Civil War and the Supreme Court upheld it due to the exigencies of the war, but it expired. In 1894 Congress adopted another income tax and this time the Supreme Court found it unconstitutional in Pollock v. Farmers’ Loan & Trust (157 U.S. 429, 1895).
This is where things stood until the ratification of the 16th Amendment in 1913. Part of the so-called Progressive Movement, it reads, “The Congress shall have power to lay and collect taxes on incomes, from whatever source derived, without apportionment among the several States, and without regard to any census or enumeration.” The tax was low but it was the first crack in the dam.
The second crack in the dam was the 17th Amendment, also ratified in 1913. The first sentence of Article I, section 3 of the original constitution read as follows: “The Senate of the United States shall be composed of two Senators from each State, chosen by the Legislature thereof, for six Years; and each Senator shall have one Vote.” The 17th Amendment changed that sentence to read: “The Senate of the United States shall be composed of two Senators from each State, elected by the people thereof, for six years; and each Senator shall have one vote.”
This amendment changed the character of the Senate significantly. It went from being the “house of the states” to being a second “house of the people.” The Framers saw the House of Representatives as the “house of the people” and therefore more rambunctious, while the Senate, as the “house of the States,” would be more sedate and rational and therefore would serve as a check or brake on the House. And that’s the way it worked until 1913 and a while thereafter.
Another change wrought by the 17th Amendment was the significant lengthening of time of service in the Senate. Before the 17th Amendment there was more rotation in office, i.e., a term or two in the Senate was a good way to end a career in politics for state leaders. With the 17th Amendment in force, senators can serve multiple terms, build up seniority and then campaign for reelection on the basis of the “pork” they have delivered for their state.
At this point our national debt exceeds $31 trillion and grows by $1 million every 31 seconds. The interest costs $1 billion per day. This cannot continue indefinitely but our leaders blindly continue to spend, spend and spend. According to the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal (August 25, 2022), Biden’s student loan forgiveness “executive coup” will add another $570 billion to the national debt. He was one of those senators for 36 years.
To say the impact of these two amendments has been significant is an understatement.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.