When the Framers met 235 summers ago in Philadelphia to write a new constitution for the fledgling United States of America, their chief goal was to create a government powerful enough to be effective but not so powerful it could evolve into tyranny. Thus, they followed the separation of powers/checks and balances idea developed by the French political theorist Montesquieu (1689-1755).

But there was more to it than that. Yes, they did indeed create a system of institutions (executive, legislative and judicial) with interlocking and shared powers, but they did more than that.  They also created  internal, systemic checks that applied to and undergirded the entire system, the purpose of which was to keep it on the path to effective but limited government.