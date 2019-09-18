When used regarding government and politics, the word “constitution” means “a basic, fundamental law that defines and limits governmental power.” When the United States Constitution was signed 232 years ago this week, it was the first written constitution in the history of the world. It was written as a specific document so people could know what was and was not in it. It was and remains a product of compromise, and was crafted so that changing it would be difficult but not impossible. The generation that won American independence and wrote and ratified the Constitution and Bill of Rights deserves the title “greatest” just as much as the generation that fought and won World War II.
Being the product of human endeavor, the Constitution is not perfect. What to do, if anything, about its alleged imperfections goes a long way toward defining our great political divide today. Liberals/Progressives/Democrats say the Constitution is a “living” document that should be interpreted “loosely” according to “changing times.” Conservatives/Republicans disagree and argue for “originalism,” meaning that the Constitution says what it means and means what it says and that is the same in 2019 as it was in 1787.
Since 1803, the responsibility of interpreting the Constitution has fallen to the United States Supreme Court. At that time, Chief Justice John Marshall established judicial review in Marbury v. Madison in spite of the fact that the Constitution itself does not explicitly give that power to the Court. However persuasive the arguments for judicial review may be, it cannot be denied that it gives the Supreme Court the power to amend the Constitution unilaterally.
That being said, it also must be said that such amending is done by one of the three constitutionally-established branches of government according to law and precedent. On the other hand, it must also be said that the law and precedent give five, six, seven, eight or nine unelected life-serving judges the power to make very major decisions without responsibility for the consequences.
Constitutional amendment by the judicial branch is not, however, enough for the “Progressives.” They have now redefined “progress” to include the disestablishment of constitutional government itself. The new definition of interpreting the Constitution according to “changing times” is to attempt a coup d’etat against a lawfully-elected president when he is a person they personally despise. As we see from the Mueller Report and the false charges of Russian collusion and obstruction of justice, the ends justify the means. The media, intelligentsia and their lapdogs in Congress have abandoned all pretense of objectivity to drive President Trump from office before his term expires simply because he does things they detest and they hate him intensely and irrationally. It is not acceptable for the 2020 election to allow Trump to put his record before the electorate and have it ratified or rejected. No, they must do everything they can to make sure he fails and then remove him from office because he is a nasty man they hate.
The “Progressives” also attack the principle of federalism and the Electoral College. This country is a union of states that have different histories, cultures and traditions. Federalism allows states to go their own ways on certain matters while a national policy applies to others. The left defines progress as diminishing state diversity and increasing national uniformity at every opportunity. Drawing the line between the central government and the states has been with us since the beginning and the states are losing. I do not want Kentucky to become another California, New York or Illinois.
At the 1787 Convention, the smaller states feared they would be overrun by the larger states. Hence, the Connecticut Compromise gave each state equal representation in the Senate, and that translated into a slight advantage for the smaller states in the Electoral College. This made good politics because it gave a sense of security to the smaller states. Abolishing equal representation in the Senate makes as much sense as abolishing the Electoral College in favor of direct election of the President. The “Progressives” have not thought of that yet.
The First and Second Amendments are likewise under attack. Unpopular views are “hate speech” and banned. Conservative speakers are not invited or are disinvited, they are cursed, yelled at, spat on and heckled, all by “Antifa” fascists who claim to oppose fascism but actually are the epitome of it.
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution saying the National Rifle Association is a “domestic terrorist organization” and claiming the NRA incites gun owners to violence. That, of course, is not true, but who on the left cares about truth? The New York Times?
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.