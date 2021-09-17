It was a bright, sunny day as I made my along the ridge just above the treeline when a sudden noise stopped me dead in my tracks. I grabbed my can of bear spray and prepared for an encounter with a giant brown bear. My mind was immediately occupied with the thought that running into a Kenai brown bear in a place named Slaughter Gulch is probably not a good thing.
The hairs on the back of my neck were standing at attention as I waited for the beast to emerge from the trees. I began moving up the trail again and making plenty of noise so I would not surprise a bear on the trail. Bears rarely attack people and usually do their best to avoid humans but I wasn’t taking any chances and kept my bear spray ready.
The trail continued up the rocky face of the mountain away from the trees and I had yet to spot the bear. I stopped for a moment to take in the view of the Kenai River, Kenai Lake, and Cooper Landing below. I had been enthralled with Cooper Landing from the first time I ever laid eyes on the Kenai River in the old gold-rush town so I lingered for a while soaking up the majestic scenery.
The bear had yet to show itself and I no longer had the strange feeling that I was being watched so I put away the bear spray and ate a handful of almonds. I was ready to continue my ascent up the steep include to the summit.
The climb to the summit became a scramble over rocky terrain. I spotted a patch of wildflowers growing amongst the rocks as I finished my hike toward the top of the mountain. The forget-me-nots provided a splash of brilliant color to the rocky trail. Before I knew it I was over 2,600 feet above Cooper Landing. I looked out over the spot where I first knew that Alaska would always be a part of me and thought about my first trip to Alaska.
I landed at Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage without knowing what to expect from The Last Frontier. The snow-covered Chugach Mountains surrounding the city of Anchorage caught my attention as my flight landed. I was full of apprehension about what it would be like to venture out into the vast, sparsely populated landscape of Alaska.
My mission on that first trip was to visit the small town of Kenai and find a home for our family. Kenai sits on the western side of the Kenai Peninsula and is a three-hour drive from Anchorage. I picked up my rental car and left the city of Anchorage.
It wasn’t long before the beauty of Alaska had my full attention. The stunning drive along Turnagain Arm around part of the Cook Inlet is widely considered one of the most beautiful drives in the world. There are several pullouts along Turnagain Arm and I stopped at every one of them to take video and pictures to send my family.
I eventually made my way around Turnagain Arm and through the town of Girdwood. I took a quick detour to see Portage Glacier and the surrounding mountain peaks before heading onto the Kenai Peninsula. I was already starting to fall in love with Alaska by the time I came upon the sign welcoming visitors to “The Kenai Peninsula - Alaska’s Playground”.
I became enthralled with the magnificent scenery as I drove up the Kenai Mountains and across the Kenai Peninsula. It seemed like everywhere I looked snow-covered mountains rose dramatically above the highway and beautiful lakes served as reflecting pools for mountain peaks.
I caught my first glimpse of Kenai Lake and the world-famous Kenai River as I drove into Cooper Landing for the first time. The striking, bright blue-green waters were unlike anything I had ever seen before. I decided immediately that I must stop here and go to the water’s edge.
The tiny town of Cooper Landing, Alaska can seem like a lonely, isolated outpost in the wild Alaskan landscape even though the only road that leads onto the Kenai Peninsula runs through the middle of town. Visiting Cooper Landing is like stepping back in time there are no fast food places, no supermarkets, no bright lights in Cooper Landing. There is not even a single stoplight in this hamlet nestled in the Kenai Mountains. What Cooper Landing does have is some of the best salmon fishing in the world and a wondrously magical Alaskan spirit.
The town is named after Joseph Cooper. Cooper ignited a gold rush in the area when he discovered gold in 1884. Today the population is barely more than two hundred people. There are no hotels in Cooper Landing but several lodges give visitors a chance to enjoy the area. Gwin‘s Lodge was the first and opened seven years before Alaska became a state. Built out of logs from the spruce trees of the surrounding Chugach National Forest Gwin’s Lodge still serves tourists and is one of the oldest operating log roadhouses in Alaska.
Fishing and tourism make up the bulk of the economy for the area with Cooper Landing serving as the base for several rafting and fishing guide services. The area also provides some fantastic sites for camping and the best salmon fishing in the world. People flock to the confluence of the Russian River and the Kenai River to get their chance to slay some salmon. With fishermen standing in the river just a few feet from each other, “Combat fishing” conditions come into play during the height of the salmon run each July.
I can still feel the mixture of apprehension and excitement I felt when I started to make my way down to the river on my first day in my new home. It was just a short hike to the bank of the river but there were signs posted that warned of a bear sighting in the area. I did not have bear spray that day but decided to venture out cautiously because the magical Kenai River was calling out to me.
The beauty of the scene in front of me caused me to stop dead in my tracks as I came out of the tree-lined path to the bank of the Kenai River. After glancing up and down the shoreline to make sure there were no bears, I made my way to the water‘s edge. I looked at the surrounding snow-capped mountains, a bald eagle perched in a tree, and a pair of swans swimming nearby. The entire scene was breathtaking but I was mesmerized by the stunning color of the Kenai River.
I just stood there in a sort of trance for over thirty minutes. Ice crystals were bunching up along the bank, and the unique crunching sound that they were making as they collided brought me back to my senses. A realization washed over me as I was engrossed by the setting of Cooper Landing. Nature had shown me my true nature. Alaska was not just going to be my new home for a while...Alaska was now in my soul.
