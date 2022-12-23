Well, I must admit that I am one of those Democrats conflicted by the media attention given to Donald Trump since he left the presidency.
Media fascination with Trump, both positive and negative, is unfortunate. It just keeps giving him the attention he so desperately craves. Without it, he could fade from the political scene.
While I want to say at this point that we need to ignore “the Donald” and let the various courts in New York, Georgia and D.C. do their work without undue press attention, I do find myself attracted by such a magnificent failure.
And I am glad that the Jan. 6 Committee focused clearly on Trump’s plans to reverse the election results in 2020. Their coverage, when coupled with Trump’s own unique ability to shoot himself in both feet, should make it harder for him to walk back into the Oval Office.
Thus I was lured to add to the list of seven or eight books I have read on Trump since 2017, this new one authored by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman, and titled “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” (Penguin, 2022).
Haberman’s biography is a real page-turner. We cannot put it down because it is like witnessing a 100-car pile-up or a building on fire. We are distressed but fascinated. There are many “Oh, my God” moments in it.
Haberman, whose entire journalistic career has been in New York City, often spoke with Donald Trump while he was president, providing some interesting details. She also interviewed him after he left office, and all these interviews paint a clear picture of a dishonest and very insecure man.
Before reading “Confidence Man,” I couldn’t appreciate how relentlessly amoral Mr. Trump was in dealing with people during his business career in New York. He did, we know, refuse to pay workers on some of his construction jobs, and got away with this, in part due to friendship with semi-crooked legal and political figures.
And if you think Andrew Cuomo was a piece of work, reading Haberman will convince you that he couldn’t hold a candle to “the Donald” in his private dealings with women.
When reviewing Trump’s years as president, she gives readers detailed accounts (the text is 508 pages, not counting endnotes) of his relationship with his many “colleagues,” including Steve Bannon, Corey Lewandowski and Paul Manafort.
Bannon leaked word that Trump might be suffering from dementia after Trump’s comments praising “the good people on both sides” at the 2017 neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Lewandowski and Manafort were fired as successive campaign managers in 2016 by Trump family members since Trump disliked firing anyone personally, except on his TV show, “The Apprentice.” Trump’s displeasure with family members, especially Jared and Ivanka, is also clear in her narrative.
Haberman also looks at how Trump was his own enemy, unable to capitalize on his success in creating the “Operation Warp Speed” campaign to develop a COVID vaccine because he was so busy attacking real and imagined enemies — and cozying up to white supremacists, paramilitary bigots and anti-vaxers.
One of Haberman’s most interesting points is her evidence that while Trump knew he lost the 2020 election, he convinced himself otherwise by late November 2020. She also notes that from this point on, presidential duties were ignored as Trump focused on reversing the results of the election.
And you may wonder why Mike Pence refused to leave the Capitol garage when the Secret Service wanted to take him to a more secure location on Jan. 6, 2021. Haberman reports that Marc Short, Pence’s chief of staff, called Tim Giebels, the Secret Service agent assigned to Pence, to his West Wing office on Jan. 5 to warn him “that Trump was going to turn on the vice president, and that they may have a security risk because of it.”
Is it possible that Pence might have feared that the Secret Service would take him to one of those “undisclosed locations” but not necessarily for safekeeping?
I want to see Trump in my rearview mirror, especially after reading Maggie Haberman’s farewell!
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.