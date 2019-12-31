I once interviewed a psychic on a radio program. Callers, serious about their situations, questioned the broadcast prognosticator describing all sorts of scenarios. One caller even asked about losing her wedding ring and after a few seconds came the response, “Look by the front left tire where you park your car.”
The telephone lines were jammed during the entire hour. Near the end of the show, the ring-looker called back. She had found her diamond ring, and sure enough, it was in the driveway near the front left tire where she normally parked. A lucky guess, strong intuition or real psychic ability? I’ll leave it up to you.
As we transition into a new decade, let’s see if we can conjure up some key indicators that will give us a hint as to our direction. President George W. Bush concisely identified a divide in our country at his inaugural address when he said Americans now “share a continent, not a country.”
Thirty years ago, surveys show most Americans honored patriotism, religion and having children, but today, beliefs are changing and there appears to be a war against these time-honored values. This rivalry is always concern for a country’s stability.
Additionally, the growth in metropolitan areas has added to the divide. Rural areas like west Kentucky seem out of sync with urban ones like Louisville and Lexington. Of course, the areas have different infrastructure needs based on their size, but those issues are nothing compared to the liberality that breeds within urban boundaries.
These powerful metros create their own Congressional power. For example, Louisville, Kentucky has its own U.S. Congressman, Democrat John Yarmuth, Kentucky’s only Democratic congressman. In contrast, for example, the 1st District has 35 counties and only one congressman, Republican James Comer. Each of the six districts in Kentucky, based on the 2010 Census, have an average of about 740,000 people, which means geographic size doesn’t matter. Nationally, districts average about 747,000.
I focus on this because of the upcoming federal census set for 2020, after which district boundary lines will be drawn for both federal and state representatives and state senators by the majority party in the state based on population. A Republican majority in the Kentucky House and Senate allows for control of how those lines are drawn in 2021. Clearly, the state has a conservative majority, with the exceptions of major metropolitan areas. President Trump won big and all the Constitutional offices went to Republicans with the exception of governor.
Regarding the U.S. Census, it is important that we count every Kentuckian. For starters, the federal government uses the data to disperse $675 billion to states and local governments, which amounts to $2,021 per person based on 16 key federal programs. Nationwide, 1 million children were missed in the 2010 census, which translates to about 8,000 children in Kentucky. While Kentucky officials, appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin, have been organizing for some time, it will be vital that our rural communities scour communities to count every person.
Good news: for the first time, the 2020 census will be offered online, which officials hope will improve the response rate among the younger population. Responses will also be recorded through traditional means by phone and mail. Questionnaires will start being mailed in March.
The stakes are clear for the Bluegrass, from funding to congressional representation. Jon Parks, who worked in Gov. Bevin’s office commented that we need to do better than we did 10 years ago. A U.S.Census website quotes Mr. Parks about the importance of the census: “Back in the 1990s, Kentucky lost a seat because of a loss of population. During a task force meeting, I asked everyone in the room, ‘What congressional seat do you want to lose this time?’ and I was only half joking.”
As far as predictions nationally, following the 2020 Census, Montana may gain one congressional seat. Rhode Island may lose one of their two seats, becoming a single district state.
2020 is an immensely important year for our state and for Republicans. Counting U.S. citizens, drawing boundaries and remaining in control of the Kentucky House and Senate will help ensure a conservative dominance during the next decade. Count on it!
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.