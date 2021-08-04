Let’s resume our discussion of Critical Race Theory with a quote from my previous column: “The best label for CRT would be hypothesis or theory No. 2 above. It is a proposed explanation of a particular arrangement of alleged facts which now needs to be subjected to rigorous analysis to determine how well it fits objective reality.” It is not a self-evident truth and questioning it is not racist. CRT adherents are like plaintiffs in court, i.e., they have made a charge and now they bear the burden of proving it.
What level of proof will be required? Preponderance of the evidence (lowest), clear and convincing evidence (medium) or beyond a reasonable doubt (highest)? In law, the more serious the charge, the higher the level of proof needed to convict, and here the charge is very serious. The American people are the jury. CRT is an allegation (or hypothesis), not a proven fact, and while certain facts are necessary, they are not, of themselves, sufficient to prove the argument. Both the facts and a causal connection, not a correlation, between them must be established.
CRT is a pernicious ideology which attacks the core principles of our civilization. According to the website of the Australian Bureau of Statistics (https://www.abs.gov.au/websitedbs/D3310114.nsf/home/statistical+language+-+correlation+and+causation), “Two or more variables (are) considered to be related, in a statistical context, if their values change so that as the value of one variable increases or decreases so does the value of the other variable (although it may be in the opposite direction) ... Correlation is a statistical measure (expressed as a number) that describes the size and direction of a relationship between two or more variables. A correlation between variables, however, does not automatically mean that the change in one variable is the cause of the change in the values of the other variable. Causation indicates that one event is the result of the occurrence of the other event; i.e. there is a causal relationship between the two events. This is also referred to as cause and effect. Theoretically, the differences between the two types of relationships are easy to identify — an action or occurrence can cause another (e.g. smoking causes an increase in the risk of developing lung cancer), or it can correlate with another (e.g. smoking is correlated with alcoholism, but it does not cause alcoholism). In practice, however, it remains difficult to clearly establish cause and effect, compared with establishing correlation.”
The last sentence above, “In practice, however, it remains difficult to clearly establish cause and effect, compared with establishing correlation,” is true and extremely important here. Such a sentence will be found in every social science research and statistics book in the world because confusing correlation and causation is likely the most serious mistake in interpreting data not only by journalists but also by talking heads and academics. If it is replied that all such books are written by old white men and are, therefore, invalid, biased or systemically racist examples of Jim Crowism, ask for hard proof.
Another way of understanding this issue is the “fallacy of the false cause,” known as “post hoc, ergo propter hoc.” This is a fundamental principle of logic, meaning that because event A precedes event B in time, event A caused event B to happen. But this is not necessarily true because the two events could be entirely unrelated or they both could be caused by an unknown other event. The two events occur together but cause and effect are not necessarily present. Cause and effect must be proved.
The plaintiffs in this case, the advocates of CRT, claim, according to www.britannica.com, that “(1) race is a culturally invented category used to oppress people of colour and (2) the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, political, and economic inequalities between white and nonwhite people.” The first part, that race is an artificial construct, is false on its face but that does not necessarily invalidate the second.
Now the question is, “How many exceptions to the rule are sufficient to invalidate the rule?” Do the laws and legal institutions of our country “create and maintain social, political, and economic inequalities between white and nonwhite people?” The existence of such inequalities is not proof that the laws and legal institutions of our country create them. Could they be caused by other factors? If so, what are they? Can cause and effect be proven?
