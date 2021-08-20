Critical Race Theory advocates maintain that “the laws and legal institutions of our country create and maintain social, political, and economic inequalities between white and nonwhite people” is an established fact and support it with anecdotal evidence and statistical correlations. How many exceptions to the rule invalidate the rule?
If this principle is valid, our laws and legal institutions should have the same effect on all nonwhite Americans throughout the country. But many nonwhite people are successful and prosperous, including many African-Americans. Look around and you see them everywhere. Why is this so?
Perhaps the characteristics of success are colorblind and apply to all who follow them. (Shocking thought!) Thomas Sowell, for example, was born into poverty in 1930 in the rural South. His father died before he was born and his mother died when he was very young, but he escaped his birth and became a world-renowned economist and author after earning a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago.
Perhaps those laws and legal institutions of “white America” aren’t so bad after all. In his excellent 2005 book “A Distant Light: Kentucky’s Journey Toward Racial Justice,” former Kentucky Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham shows how governors A.O. Stanley and Ned Breathitt courageously used the law to establish justice. The problem was not the law; the problem was that the law had not been enforced. The same principle is illustrated in Harper Lee’s novel “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
Asian-Americans pose a big problem for Critical Race Theory. That they are a bona fide American minority is beyond dispute. Scholars Amy Hsin and Yu Xie published the refereed article in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States “Explaining Asian Americans’ academic advantage over whites” (June 10, 2014, vol. 111, # 23). The abstract of this article is as follows:
“The superior academic achievement of Asian Americans is a well-documented phenomenon that lacks a widely accepted explanation. Asian Americans’ advantage in this respect has been attributed to three groups of factors: (i) socio-demographic characteristics, (ii) cognitive ability, and (iii) academic effort as measured by characteristics such as attentiveness and work ethic. We combine data from two nationally representative cohort longitudinal surveys to compare Asian-American and white students in their educational trajectories from kindergarten through high school. We find that the Asian-American educational advantage is attributable mainly to Asian students exerting greater academic effort and not to advantages in tested cognitive abilities or socio-demographics. We test explanations for the Asian–white gap in academic effort and find that the gap can be further attributed to (i) cultural differences in beliefs regarding the connection between effort and achievement and (ii) immigration status.”
Let’s restate the key sentence for emphasis: “We find that the Asian-American educational advantage is attributable mainly to Asian students exerting greater academic effort and not to advantages in tested cognitive abilities or socio-demographics.” Why is this so? Parental, family and cultural expectations. Their lives are centered around hard work and educational accomplishment. Having taught students from all over the world for a total of 51 years, this makes a lot of sense to me. My international students at Murray State routinely were top notch.
A similar analysis examining the academic achievements of Asian Americans versus those of African Americans could not be found but Hsin and Xie’s findings strongly suggest the results would be similar. Their findings certainly have applied in my life. When I was growing up the question was not whether I would go to college; the question was where I would go to college. I had the full support of my family but they also expected me to make good grades. That was clear.
So where does this leave Critical Race Theory? It leaves CRT thoroughly discredited. Its adherents put it forth and others don’t question it because they fear being called racist. It does not reach the lowest level of proof, preponderance of the evidence.
What is called systemic racism really is majoritarian democracy. From the first census in 1790 to that of 1850 the American population was 82-84% European. They brought their language, culture and legal system with them and all Americans today should be glad they did.
