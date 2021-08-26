The attempt to explain how and why history unfolds as it does goes back to the classical Greeks and is manifested today by Critical Race Theory. Such efforts seek “one all-sufficient super-explanation” applicable in all times and places, and the simpler, the better. For Karl Marx the key to understanding history was conflict between the working and owning classes or, in the industrial age, between the proletariat and bourgeoisie. This conflict eventually would become so intense that a great revolution would erupt spontaneously in which the proletariat would overthrow and annihilate the bourgeoisie and establish a “dictatorship of the proletariat.” All conflict would be eliminated, the state would “wither away” and utopia would be achieved.
Lenin saw this would never happen without leadership and provided it in the form of the Communist Party, which became known as the “vanguard of the proletariat.” When Stalin, and later Mao and Pol Pot, implemented Leninism in their respective countries, it included the extermination of millions of the “guilty” class.
In Nazi Germany, the guilty class was not economic but racial. Jews were seen as the source of all problems. Their total elimination was the answer, and the Holocaust followed. In all these cases, one group of people is the cause of all misery and their extermination is the gateway to utopia.
So it is with Critical Race Theory. In an excellent commentary in the July 20, 2021, edition of the Wall Street Journal, Lance Morrow says, “At the moment, the biggest One Big Thing is race — the key, it seems, to all of America, to the innermost meanings of the country and its history. ... Critical race theory has spread across the U.S. like ... a virus, coming to infect primary schools and high schools and universities, foundations, art museums, big corporations, the military, local, state and federal government bureaucracies. It’s everywhere in the West Wing. President Biden ... has, in his old age, signed on with the monomaniacs of the left. ...
“Its ambitions swell, it grows messianic, it embraces civic idiocies (defund the police!) and beholds the astounding impunity with which it may run amok in the streets and burn police cars and shopping malls ... and the ease with which it may take over city councils and mayors’ offices and turn so many of the country’s normal arrangements upside down. ...
“The single-minded ideology of critical race theory sees racism in every white face — a racism systemic, pervasive, inescapable, damning. All white people are racists. The doctrine devolves to the crudest form of what might be called racial Calvinism: Americans are predestined — saved or damned, depending on the color of their skin. This doctrine merely reverses the theory of white supremacy, which damned black people — and consigned them to oppressive segregation — because of the color of their skin.
“So critical race theory, protesting the old injustice, embraces its lie. This is not progress but revenge. The motive is not justice but payback ... Virtue, feeling vengeful and tasting power, grows manic — dogmatic, dangerous. Critical race theory ends by fostering the evil it professes to combat — racism and the hatred that comes with it.”
There you have it. So, now, where do we go from here? The most famous line in all the Star Wars saga is Darth Vader’s “Never underestimate the power of the Dark Side.” Will we continue down that road?
Perhaps CRT’s worst characteristic is what it says to and about people. It tells people of color that failure is predestined and inescapable regardless of how hard they work, in glaring contradiction to the recent Olympics and all other evidence to the contrary. It tells them that, if they do succeed and prosper, they have betrayed their own race. It tells them that all white people are racists who should be hated. It tells them that Western civilization and law and institutions are their enemy, not their friend.
Critical Race Theory says merit is not an objective concept but is defined by race. It justifies and rewards unproductive, uncivil, self-destructive and suicidal behavior and has turned some of our cities into killing fields, dope dens and cesspools. It eliminates self-responsibility for one’s own misdeeds. It is destroying our public schools and creating suspicion, hatred and division everywhere. If it continues on its historic and tragic trajectory, it will result in a horrible bloodbath.
To be continued …
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
