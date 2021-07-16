My only experience with anything remotely close to Cuba is the little Havana district in Miami, having visited a few times while vacationing in Florida. I love its flavor and recall the tiny cup of Cuban coffee, a dark brew, with lots of sugar that I sipped while sitting outside the café enjoying the bright colors of the buildings and watching the silver haired men play chess.
The residents in Little Havana obviously experience freedom. Whereas, Havana, Cuba, only an hour south by air, is under a communist regime now in their 62nd year controlling everything! A stark contrast. But, Hispanics in Havana, Florida and other US cities have something in common, a call to end communist control of Cuba.
I emphasis the word “control,” because that’s exactly what a socialist government does. Governmental power becomes centralized, and in this case, under Communist authority.
The people, however, say they have had it up to here with the government. So, no doubt a Spanish hip-hop song, “Patria y Vida,” or “Fatherland and Life,” released by Cuban artists spoke to the hearts of the people. A Wall Street Journal article credited the song as the “spark” that rallied their protest.
But back here in free America, as we presently know it, Democratic politicians seem to be struggling to understand the Cuban’s burden. The current rhetoric appears to side with Cuban officials rather than the people. Possibly, the shadow-talk from Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer is only a showy cover for Washington Democrats. All the while moving our country closer to a nationalized government where oversight comes from Washington elites. There is nothing subtle about their message. It’s loud and clear. But make no mistake, they are on a dangerous path.
As we witness the cry of protestors from the Caribbean, it should cut deep into our patriotic hearts. It does for Americans with Cuba roots and not just Florida Protests were held throughout the U.S. In Louisville, more than 300 protestors hung signs reading “Cuba SOS,” at Waterfront Park on the Big Four Bridge as they chanted “Viva Cuba Libre” (“Long live free Cuba).
Yet liberals are dashing about attempting to control political futures. Take the Democratic lawmakers from Texas who hopped a private plane, skipping a special called legislative session in Austin, to DC instead of voting on voter integrity bill. There, they grandstanded, a media coup for Democrats on Capitol Hill, receiving praise from fellow liberals. Vice President Harris was predictably vague. “The courageous lawmakers are marching in the path that so many others before did when they fought — and many died — for our right to vote.”
President Biden doubled down with his prepared remarks saying he would increase the number of lawyers in the Justice Department to specifically deal with election laws in Republican states. All this despite Republican states improving laws that make it harder to cheat and at the same time extend hours to vote, as well as prevent ballot harvesting. Kentucky, for example is ahead on this legislation.
Back to an earlier point. Isn’t it striking to compare the Cuban people who are aching to negate Communism and Democrats in America going down that path? Rapper Yotuel Romero told Billboard magazine in February, “before the revolution, we had a beautiful Havana; now we have ruins. From that point on, I said, ‘I’m not going to be quiet anymore.’”
A stanza from his song, translated into English, shares his pain. “We are artists, we are sensibility, the true story, not the incorrectly narrated one. We are the dignity of an entire people trampled, by gunpoint, and words that still are nothing. No more lies! My people demand freedom. No more doctrines! Let us no longer shout “Homeland or Death” but “Homeland and Life”. And start building what we dreamed of, what they destroyed with their hands.”
Following the death of Fidel Castro in 2016 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Fidel Castro’s death was an opportunity for the Cuban government to “turn the page for the good of the Cuban people,” adding that freedom and democracy were overdue in the country. “While Fidel Castro is gone, sadly the oppression that was the hallmark of his era is not.” (Reuters) Apparently now is the time!
Social media posts are a vivid reminder of the Cubans long battle with Communism and should be a wake-up call to all Americans. “Viva Cuba Libre!”
