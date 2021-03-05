Why should we cancel Dartmouth College graduate, Theodor Seuss Geisel, and his rhythmic poetic children’s stories? I don’t understand. Does Dr. Seuss trouble you? Have you lost sleep pondering, “oh, if Dr. Seuss remains on our bookshelves, we will never be free of bias in our country?” Nonsense!
Learning Dr. Seuss was eliminated from the “Read Across America” recommended book list endorsed by President Biden’s administration reveals liberals intentional desire to reshape our culture, canceling people, ideas and traditions. No, this isn’t random, culture warriors are alive and actively moving to undo the who and the what of our past, the present and ultimately nullifying future knowledge of the past.
It’s good Calloway County Public Library continued their salute of Dr. Seuss’s Birthday week activities, socially distanced of course. There were photo opportunities with Sam I am and Horton the elephant, and Wednesday was designated as “Wear Green” day where kids could join a virtual on-line party celebrating the good doctor and his beloved Green Eggs and Ham book, among my favorites.
In fact, I have a copy in my office, and I have used it throughout my career to train sales teams. In case you haven’t counted, Sam-I-Am asks Guy-Am-I at least 40 times if he would try Green Eggs and Ham. You already know the ending, Guy-Am-I relents by saying, “if you let me be, I will try them,” in short, he tries them and he likes them! Many lessons for all ages, from a genius mind.
But this latest attempt to dis Dr. Seuss is not new. Some schools have already cancelled Seuss.
Armed with social media, culture thieves have become more energized. Volunteer warriors lead attacks and boycotts against people, products and even full assaults against companies. Their hate, in turn, initiates a vicious cycle which often ends with negative consequences for the intended victim.
Aja Romano, VOX Internet Culture reporter, explained in an article last year, “Cancel culture can be seen as an extension of call-out culture: the natural escalation from pointing out a problem to calling for the head of the person who caused it. Cancel culture and call-out culture are often confused not only with each other, but also with broader public shaming trends, as part of a collectivized narrative that all of these things are examples of trolling and harassment. The media sometimes refers to this idea as “outrage culture.”
While VOX is generally a left leaning news organization, the article explains it well, that we’re living in a time of outrage where intentional shaming and harassing is somehow required to rebuild a quality bias-less culture. That means no Dr. Seuss and no Mr. and Mrs. Potato head, sorry.
San Francisco public schools have wiped the names of former U.S. presidents off 44 schools following a school board decision to rename. They claim there are “ties to racism” and “dishonorable legacies” as their reason.dr Notably there’s a push to rename military bases and a move to somehow cancel Mount Rushmore.
Revisionist history, like the 1619 project, and attempts to reduce the importance of our nation’s founding fathers is troubling too. Even more concerning is how cancel culture is treating President Abraham Lincoln’s legacy of distinction, especially after leading the country through a civil war and enacting the Emancipation Proclamation. I simply don’t understand it.
Present day conservative leaders are feeling the wrath of social media companies as they delete their accounts. Religious organizations are under fire too for their stance on social issues.
Nonetheless, the reality is that no one individual is perfect. Nor is any culture perfect and never will be on this earth including our country. Yet, despite our frailties, our nation has achieved tremendous accomplishments.
Should we fight Cancel Culture and Call-out Culture? I am not sure there’s a quick answer, but one way is to rely on the principles of the Constitution. Anything less is a travesty and will lead us down a path to anarchy.
As I end this commentary, here’s my feeble attempt at anapestic tetrameter verse in honor of Dr. Seuss’s March 2nd birthday:
I hear them all over,
Yes, I hear them a LOT!
“The who in the mirror,
reflects not, nothing, NOT!”
But I know what I know,
and if that being SAID,
“Looking back, I do see,
Yea, hist’ry, is not DEAD!
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
