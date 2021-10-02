When President Joe Biden campaigned for office last year, he promised to govern as a moderate and pledged to run a competent, policy-focused administration. But after nearly nine months in office, Biden’s term is showing to be none of those things, instead bringing our country failure after failure at home and abroad. From massive spending sprees and the border crisis to a failed foreign policy and a flailing economic recovery, President Joe Biden and the Democrats are showing Americans over and over that they have no real plan.
The Biden-Harris Administration created a massive humanitarian crisis at our southern border. Illegal crossings reached record highs this summer. Democrats and the media attack our border patrol officers with misinformation while unchecked illegal immigration brings human and drug trafficking into our country, making our communities less safe.
Across the world, the Biden-Harris Administration massively bungled their withdrawal from Afghanistan, costing the lives of brave American servicemembers and putting our allies in harm’s way and severely damaging our nation’s credibility around the globe. Meanwhile, Biden and the Democrats refuse to stand up to China – the source of the COVID-19 pandemic – and Russia, some of the most dangerous actors on the world stage.
As if these failures abroad weren’t enough, Biden’s policies are holding our families and businesses back as well. Prices for everyday goods and services are rising like we haven’t seen in a generation. Record-breaking inflation is brought on by continued reckless Democrat spending sprees, coupled with massive proposals to grow government with socialism and the Green New Deal.
As each crisis after crisis piles up at home and around the world, President Biden and the Democrats can’t keep up. They go from reacting to one crisis they created to reacting to the next. With this continued mismanagement, the Democrats are keeping our country on our heels instead of being able to proactively manage our country’s government and interests – even basic functions like keeping our communities safe.
The president refuses to take responsibility or show leadership, and relies on allies in the liberal-leaning national press to run interference for them. But even the media can’t protect Biden from each mounting disaster. A poll published this month by NPR – certainly no right-leaning news outlet – showed that Biden’s approval numbers are slumping to record lows. Even the Democrats they surveyed overwhelmingly believed the president’s bungled Afghanistan withdrawal to be a failure.
This is an important point. Even Democrats are starting to see the massive failures of the Biden Administration. We Republicans have the chance to show yet again that our party’s principles and ideas show a better alternative to the other side’s failures. And that is exactly what we intend to do over the coming election cycles.
Enough is enough. Kentucky voters will soon have a chance to make their voices heard yet again. With special elections coming up for three legislative districts on Nov. 2 – in House Districts 51 (Adair and Taylor Counties) and 89 (Jackson and Laurel Counties and part of Madison County) and in Senate District 22 (Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer and Washington Counties and part of Fayette County), we have strong conservative Republicans offering a clear vision for the future.
In 2022, Republicans will work hard to reelect Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and GOP state and federal legislators. And in 2023, we will finally have a chance to make our voices heard on the failures of Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration by making him a one-term governor.
From the Governor’s Mansion to Congress and the White House, Democrats deliver Kentucky and America nothing but failure and we Republicans offer our country and state a better way forward. We will keep working hard to make our case to the people to get our country back on track.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.