Days of summer fun

Pictured, from left, at Bobbie Smith’s 12th birthday party in 1971 are Francie Elkins, Kim Smith, Bobbie Smith and Wynn Tolley.

 Photo provided

With sun-kissed mornings greeting us more often in recent weeks, I can hardly wait for summer. While today’s summer breaks typically include entertainments, pastimes, and hobbies that revolve around technology and experiential activities, my childhood experiences were much more old school.

I was recently reminded of these carefree days when the clover began popping up all over our yard. I don’t know how we learned to do it, but we little girls in my community made our own line of jewelry out of readily available clover. It was easy; we took the bottom part of one stem and made a circle (like making an overhand knot) then inserted the stem of another until we had the proper length.