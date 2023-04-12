Days of summer fun

With sun-kissed mornings greeting us more often in recent weeks, I can hardly wait for summer. While today’s summer breaks typically include entertainments, pastimes, and hobbies that revolve around technology and experiential activities, my childhood experiences were much more old school.
I was recently reminded of these carefree days when the clover began popping up all over our yard. I don’t know how we learned to do it, but we little girls in my community made our own line of jewelry out of readily available clover. It was easy; we took the bottom part of one stem and made a circle (like making an overhand knot) then inserted the stem of another until we had the proper length.
This activity was best accomplished while laughing with your friends as you sat outside in the playground at school or your own backyard. They were imperfect creations and they didn’t last too long, but our accessories were something we could do together and show off to our classmates and our parents.
In addition to “Hide and Seek” and “Tag – You’re It,” we also played “Red Rover” while on the playground. This was easily done with our classmates. We’d divide up into two teams and form two lines of kids facing one another while holding hands or locking elbows, about 30 feet apart. One side would then call out, “Red Rover, Red Rover let Sarah come over.” Sarah then made a dash towards the opposing line. If she could break through the line, she chose one of the kids from the opposing team to add to her team. If she did not break through the line, she had to join the opposing team. The game ended when everyone was on the same side.
At other times, the boys played baseball or basketball, while we girls jumped rope or played hopscotch. There could be just two or three kids or many more playing along. There were basic rules to follow, but we often created our own.
We farm kids always had chores, even in the summer, yet we made time for fun. We wanted to be with our friends and most of all, if the sun was shining, we wanted to be outdoors. My brother had a tree house that daddy built in our back yard. It was a novelty because dad had used a real door with a knob for the floor.
I had a playhouse that my mom played in when she was little. My neighborhood girlfriends and I played for hours with our dolls, inside and out. The miniature house had a front porch with steps, and the windows on each side were trimmed with flower boxes.
One of our friends that lived across the road had a woods behind his house. It provided the coolest playground in the heat of summer. We made trails through the woods with our bicycles, and later when we got a little older, drove our go-carts all around. We played outdoors until mom whistled that it was time to come in for supper. Sometimes we’d go back outside afterwards and play until dark.
Yes, even after dark there was fun to be had. There were always fireflies to catch in blue Mason jars. And if any child in Calloway County has never been snipe hunting, they don’t know what they’ve missed.
We also enjoyed candies and colas during summertime. As my granddaddy ran one of the general stores at Kirksey, I kept a close eye on the inventory of the candy counter. There were always Fireballs and bubble gum, but my favorites were Tootsie Pops, SweetTarts, and oh my, those Sugar Daddy suckers. I even had an occasional candy cigarette and wax lips just for fun. My all-time favorite cold drink was a Chocolate Soldier. And sometimes, we were fortunate enough to have our favorite treat of summer – homemade ice cream.
One of my most loved memories of childhood was my 13th birthday party. My mom was the absolute best at creating fun. We invited my girlfriends from school and church for an afternoon party that ended up involving the entire neighborhood. In addition to the traditional cake and ice cream, mom had us go on a scavenger hunt. This had to have taken her weeks to organize and plan.
We were divided into two teams and sent off with a list of items we were to find within an hour. She had made arrangements with the neighbors so as we went door to door, they were expecting us and tried to help us locate the items on our lists. The team that obtained the most items on their list was the winner. I have no recollection of who won that day, but I do remember having a blast with my friends.
Yes, those were simpler times and I’m fairly sure I’m looking through rose-colored glasses in my nostalgia of those carefree days. Yet, with today’s uncertainty and the constant reminders of a harsh world spewing from our iPhones, it is important to find our way back to those days of laughter and fun.
Bobbie Smith Bryant is a native of Calloway County and has published several books about her family’s 10-generation farm. For more information, visit www.bobbiesmithbryant.com.
