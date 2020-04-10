Thanks to Governor Beshear, Kentucky seems to be doing better than many other states with the COVID-19 virus. However, we still hear of an abundance of anxiety people are having. It is quite normal to have some fears concerning our health in these times. As the duration of the pandemic continues and the number of cases increase, our anxiety is likely to continue and even possibly increase. Knowing this, Kentucky has made prioritizing our mental well-being one of the 10 most important steps to overcoming the virus. The sense of isolation and degree of uncertainty we feel contributes to a feeling of anxiety. This ongoing level of anxiety can wear us down, affecting our sense of well-being and daily functioning.
What can we do to attempt to cope with this worrisome feeling? One of the first things often suggested is to intentionally pause what we are doing and begin to take actions to reduce the anxiety. Pausing or “cooling our emotions” could simply be sitting down, relaxing your muscles and beginning to breathe deeply and slowly while focusing your mind on your breathing. Once calmed, you can begin to think of actions you can use as a coping skill to give you something you can control and something that will bring you pleasure. Some examples might be playing music with calming or uplifting songs, doing some yoga exercises, looking at photos of a favorite vacation, or reading a calming or funny book.
Another common activity that counselors use is to have you make two columns on a piece of paper. Then in one column list the things that you are facing that cause you anxiety. In the other column, list all of your “blessings.” Blessings might include that you have food to eat, a place to live, friends, family, basically good health, many things to look forward to when the virus passes, etc. Usually people are able to list many more blessings than immediate challenges about which they are feeling anxious.
Another realm of activities which could uplift your well-being is that of interacting with other people; social contact. While we are sheltering at home away from groups of people and maintaining social distance, you can still have interactions with people in a variety of ways. Electronic means offer us a variety of ways to contact people. Texts, tweets, email and Facebook are some of the options, and FaceTime and Zoom can be even better because you can see the other person. The telephone is a good means to reach almost anyone, and a walk through the neighborhood may offer face-to-face conversations with others who are also eager to talk with you, but at an appropriate social distance. If you are a senior, grandchildren would probably like to hear from you.
When we help others, we usually enjoy the interaction, but we also feel lifted up because we have fulfilled a higher purpose. A shut-in would probably like to receive a card from you or a phone call. You might be able to make some protective masks for people if you enjoy sewing. You might be able to run an errand for someone who is unable to get out on their own. If you checked with your church or local service agencies, you could probably identify organizations who are still in need of volunteers.
Finally, another general strategy to be able to face and overcome anxiety is to turn to your faith. In times of trouble, many people find that turning to their faith is comforting and uplifting. The Bible tells us that we will have troubles in our lives, but it is filled with words of comfort and assurance. Knowing that we are not facing these things alone is comforting and gives us a positive sense of hope. Prayer is always available as a way to express ourselves and to regain perspective. In our times, we also have the Internet as means to have some “contact” with our faith. For example, I know that local Sunday morning worship services and Holy Week services at noon from First United Methodist church can be found on Murray Electric cable and streamed from the church Facebook page. I am sure that there are also other services on television and radio.
Anxiety will always be a part of our lives, but in many ways we can use our minds and the resources available to us to not permit anxieties to control us. Anxieties are with us temporarily; but optimistic hope can be with us forever.
