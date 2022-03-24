Back in January, I wrote a column about my despair over the news that my hometown movie theater in Madisonville was closing. It opened at the Parkway Plaza Mall almost 20 years ago and was finally closed by the national chain AMC, which took it over several years ago and was the theater’s third owner.
When I first heard this devastating news, I followed peoples’ reactions on various Facebook threads that friends of mine had started. One person created a petition at change.org demanding AMC change their plans. Of course, I’m sure everyone knew it wouldn’t make any difference, but it at least felt good to sign it. Most people noted that Madisonville had limited entertainment options, and the move to close the theater would remove one of the most popular ones. Because gas had not reached $4 a gallon yet, no one said this at the time, but the prospect of driving to Evansville to see the latest movies on the weekends – as I frequently did in high school – has suddenly become a whole lot less affordable.
However, shortly after my column was published, my dad told me someone at his law firm had heard from a credible source that a buyer had strong interest in purchasing and reopening the theater. Within a few weeks, it was official: a company called Golden Ticket Cinemas was planning to buy the eight-screen theater and hoped to open by the time “The Batman” was released. After my initial shock from the closing – and going down a mental spiral worrying about the state of the movie theater industry in general – I was relieved to learn my hometown would once again have a movie theater.
Since I had written about the closing, I figured I would write a follow-up column whenever I finally visited the theater under the new ownership, but I didn’t know when that would be. It ended up being last weekend, and the story I’m about to tell would only ever happen to a bona fide movie nut like myself – one who’s just a little insane and has a very understanding and saintly spouse willing to occasionally indulge my obsessions.
My sister, who goes by the name “Elbow,” was planning to come to town, and since we only see her once or twice a year, we were all looking forward to her visit. The plan was for her come to Murray and stay overnight Saturday to spend some quality time with her nieces, Eliza and Louisa, and to play with Louisa on Sunday afternoon while Eliza, my mom and I went to see “The Miracle Worker” at Playhouse in the Park.
After I arrived home on Friday, I gave Louisa a bath and we started our nighttime routine. Since Eliza was sleeping over at a friend’s house, my wife, Sanci, and I anticipated a quiet evening watching TV together. I called Elbow to find out what time she planned to arrive the next day and suggested that we might go see a movie after watching the Murray State game on TV. As I was talking on the phone, I checked Madisonville’s movie showtimes. It was purely on a whim, as I had no plans to visit Madisonville that weekend; I was simply curious what was playing now that the theater was open again.
I was mentally unprepared for what I saw next – “The Godfather” was playing in Madisonville!
My jaw dropped because nothing could have been more unexpected. It’s one of my top three favorite movies, and since the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Oscar winner’s release was last Monday, March 14, I had been checking in recent weeks to see if Paramount was planning any commemorative screenings. I knew a miniseries about the making of the movie, “The Offer,” would be streaming next month on Paramount+, and thought it would be crazy to not mark the occasion by putting one of the greatest and most popular movies of all time in theaters again. It turned out it was being re-released in theaters ahead of a new 4K Blu-ray set, but seemingly not anywhere near here.
Although I would have planned differently had I known about the special showing, I didn’t want to change my plans for the rest the weekend at the drop of a hat. My sister told me she would love to see it in the theater, but didn’t feel like going alone. I genuinely had been looking forward to spending a quiet night at home, but Sanci could see on my face how conflicted I felt. Knowing I had never seen “The Godfather” on the big screen and that I had wanted to ever since my first viewing as a freshman in high school – when the movie was only 26 years old – she told me I should go. If I was going to make it on time, I only had half an hour to pack and get on the road, so I did.
I figured I probably wouldn’t be able to reach anyone on short notice, but I still called all my friends who still live in Madisonville to tell them I was on my way and they should join me for the 9:20 show if they could manage it. Surprisingly, my friend Brad said he would come. He met my sister and me at the theater, and as we were buying our tickets, he casually mentioned that he had never seen the movie before. Since his mother is a longtime secretary at my dad’s law firm, we had known each other most of our lives, but somehow, this was news to me!
“Well, be prepared to have your mind blown!” I told him. Sure enough, as the end credits rolled three hours later and we sat there frozen listening to the iconic score by Nino Rota, Brad said, “Dang, that was a really good movie!”
Understatement of the year, in my opinion.
I will close this column much as I did the last one and encourage everyone to not take movie theaters for granted. I know that – as my wife’s best friend, Nickea, likes to say – everyone’s “checkbooks are hemorrhaging” these days with inflation and the high price of gas, but everyone needs a night of entertainment every now and then. As entertainment options go, movies are still one of the more affordable options, and the prices for tickets and concessions are lower at our local theater here in Murray than anywhere else I know of.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.