Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan explained what is happening to our society 30 years ago. Both Plato and Aristotle, the founders of political philosophy and political science, recognized that a society’s forces of unity must exceed its forces of disunity for it to survive. History is full of empires which have collapsed.
Forces of unity can be arranged on a continuum from voluntary to involuntary, the latter meaning force and fear. Each has strengths and weaknesses. A totalitarian police state based on fear enforced by a secret police inspires hatred rather than loyalty, love and sacrifice. The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1990 shows how quickly such a regime can disappear.
Our society was founded on resistance to force and fear. It was founded on voluntary cooperation between diverse people who agreed on major principles and ideas but not necessarily on minor ones. Today, some call this systemic racism, but others call it civilization.
From the beginning, our society has been a multiracial melting pot made up mostly of three groups: (1) native or indigenous Americans; (2) people of African descent; and (3) people of European descent. Europeans were the largest and dominant group. They brought with them and implemented the major tenets of Judeo-Christian Western civilization a good summary of which is the first sentence of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address: “Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men [people] are created equal.”
Lincoln continued: “Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure.” And indeed so are we today. Our country has not always lived up to the high standards of Judeo-Christianity, but it should not be abolished because it has not. It should not be condemned because it has not met a utopian standard of perfection. It should be judged against that standard’s polar opposite, a tyrannical totalitarian police state. Doing so changes one’s perspective considerably.
The survival of a free society depends on voluntary compliance with just laws. The proliferation of laws signals less virtue among the people. The need to define deviancy down indicates declining virtue. Why is this happening? It is happening because we are undermining the source of that virtue and the means by which it is transmitted to future generations.
The source of that virtue is the Judeo-Christian tradition as taught by the Holy Bible. Our Founding Fathers believed and followed this tradition and made it very clear they did so.
The first four of the Ten Commandments deal with our relationship with God and the remaining six with our relationships with other people. The Supreme Court has emphasized the “no establishment” clause of the First Amendment, neglected the “free exercise” clause and banned all 10 from our public schools. Our Founding Fathers knew symbols are important; they separated church and state, but not faith and politics.
Time and again, the Bible emphasizes the virtues of love, kindness, work, honesty and the sanctity of human life, all of which can be summed up with the term “righteousness.” These are essential ingredients of a free society. A righteous and free society is not a magical or mystical thing; it can be analyzed and understood. Living a virtuous life and maintaining a free society are very challenging and require constant reinforcement by positive influences.
Young generations learn personal and civic virtue in their school, church and home. Now too, many schools and churches are obsessed with encouraging and ratifying deviance rather than teaching what they were created to teach, and our homes are too weak to fill the void.
Moynihan and Zinmeister (see previous column) believed much of our social decay comes from broken families. The evidence supports their conclusion. It is everywhere. Marital infidelity, divorce, single-parent homes, unwed parenthood, drug addiction, child abuse, crime, road rage, carjackings, street violence, ball game brawls, falsifying standardized test scores, homelessness, school shootings, etc.
Speaking of school shootings, it is beyond silly to think they will be prevented by laws, or locked doors, metal detectors or CCTV. They will be prevented when people restrain themselves because they have been taught and believe that kind of behavior is wrong. No exceptions. Along with that, we must learn that condemning shooting and killing school children with one breath is morally, spiritually and logically incompatible with advocating, defending and tolerating abortion with the next. Both stop a beating heart.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
