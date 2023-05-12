Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan explained what is happening to our society 30 years ago. Both Plato and Aristotle, the founders of political philosophy and political science, recognized that a society’s forces of unity must exceed its forces of disunity for it to survive. History is full of empires which have collapsed.

Forces of unity can be arranged on a continuum from voluntary to involuntary, the latter meaning force and fear. Each has strengths and weaknesses. A totalitarian police state based on fear enforced by a secret police inspires hatred rather than loyalty, love and sacrifice. The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1990 shows how quickly such a regime can disappear.  